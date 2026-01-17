CBS Makes Final Decision on Firing Tony Romo as Cowboys Legend Announces Health Struggles – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Tony Romo’s Wild Card call triggered renewed scrutiny of his CBS performance.

Jim Nantz and CBS leadership remain central as criticism swells externally.

Romo publicly explained the circumstances days before returning on air.

Fans have been calling for the end of Tony Romo’s time as a CBS analyst. They’ve grown frustrated with his commentary during games. But recent reports show the Cowboys legend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If the 45-year-old Romo were in trouble, he’d be hearing it from the CBS suits in New York, starting with president David Berson. He’s not, say sources,” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported. “CBS’s top producer Jim Rikhoff and lead director Mike Arnold would be all over Romo and Nantz with suggestions. That’s not happening either, say sources.”

This comes as Romo has faced considerable backlash for his game coverage lately. He once earned the nickname ‘Romostradamus’ for his savvy play predictions and sharp insights. However, that reputation has faded in the air far too often since his first year with the network. And the recent Wild Card playoff game broadcast only added fuel to the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old analyst kicked off that broadcast by saying a lot of things, but they didn’t make much sense. His comments left viewers scratching their heads.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen it where it’s like, who’s going to win? Ummmm, I don’t know!” he said during the CBS broadcast. “I’m pretty good at football knowledge, and I don’t know. Today’s going to be very telling, though, because Jacksonville is a complete football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carolina did that yesterday. They earned the respect, almost won, but they didn’t. Jacksonville is in that same situation. They could do it; this could be a major upset. Even though it’s really not an upset, because the Bills are actually the underdog. But they’re the overdog. We’ll see today.”

If that felt harder to follow than the game itself, you weren’t alone. Thousands waited for clarity. It never arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Romo first became a sensation in his rookie year as a CBS analyst. That led to him signing a massive 10-year, $180 million contract back in 2020. Per McCarthy, Romo is staying with CBS until that deal expires. One big reason for keeping him around is his broadcast partner, Jim Nantz.

“Nantz is a big player here, too… A decade ago, Nantz was a good soldier when ex-CBS president Sean McManus replaced the 19-year veteran Simms with Romo. But the 66-year-old legend might not be happy about losing another trusted on-air partner who was hailed as the greatest thing since sliced bread. Does CBS want to piss Nantz off?” McCarthy further noted.

Viewers and fans have dealt with these kinds of issues in Romo’s game coverage for a while now. But the former NFL star stepped up to explain exactly what went wrong that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What makes sports amazing,” for Tony Romo

The 45-year-old analyst soon made his stance clear on why those weird blunders happened during the Wild Card game on January 11.

“We had a bunch of guys sick,” Romo said on SiriusXM’s Adam Schein. “We were just grinding through it, but you’re not going to miss a playoff game. It’s too much fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Romo was pushing through to keep the fun alive despite the health struggles on his team. According to McCarthy, that’s just how Romo operates. He can come off as “goofy” and like a “big kid having fun in the booth.” For Romo, it’s all about enjoying the job he loves.

“I think anytime you’re in a position like we are — we’re on the air for three and a half hours – you’re always trying to do the best you can and everything,” Romo added. “There’s always going to be moments where always all this great stuff, and then other stuff. It’s just part of being in your position. You just go back to work, and you do a great job. I mean, that’s the fun part about this. It’s sports, and it makes it fun. You’re just trying to make everyone enjoy the show, and learn a little bit and have a great time. To me, it’s what makes sports amazing. It’s fun.”

That said, Romo is set to cover the AFC Divisional playoff game on January 17 with Jim Nantz. His spot at CBS looks secure, even after the backlash and his honest reveal about the sickness that threw things off.