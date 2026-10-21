“Certain Loneliness at the Top”: Mike Tomlin Reveals Hardships of Managing His Own Staff After Steelers Exit

Nearly two decades after leaving his head coaching role, Mike Tomlin sat down to watch the NFL draft as a bystander for the first time. He joked that he was “supposedly watching the draft” but ended up telling war stories, so the draft was watching him. Behind the laugh sat a heavier admission about what two decades of leading a franchise takes out of a person.

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“You know, assistants make suggestions and head coaches make decisions, and you have to be comfortable with that,” Tomlin said on Coach2Coach with Jason Garrett. “Certainly, you got to take in information, and when you have experienced assistance as I did, man, that information is often times very good, but you got to be really comfortable with the fact that the responsibility is yours.

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“The decisions are yours. And there’s a certain loneliness to leadership, and that’s okay. I discovered that, and really I discovered that I was okay with that. There is a certain loneliness with leadership, but it comes with the territory.”

At 34 years-old, Mike Tomlin became the 16th head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 22, 2007. In his 19-year tenure with the franchise, Tomlin set a legendary NFL record by stringing 19 consecutive seasons without a losing record to begin his head coaching career.

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In just his second season, Tomlin also led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLIII (2008), defeating the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, he was the youngest head coach in NFL history (36) to win a Lombardi Trophy, and returned to the big stage two years later, appearing in Super Bowl XLV.

By the time he wrapped up his career with the franchise in January 2026, Mike Tomlin boasted a 193-114-2 regular-season record, tying him with Hall of Fame icon Chuck Noll for the most wins in Steelers history. He also ranked 9th all-time in NFL regular-season coaching victories.

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Amid these glorious achievements, the former HC admitted to feeling lonely while managing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For context, despite maintaining an NFL-record 19 consecutive non-losing seasons, Tomlin’s Steelers couldn’t win a postseason game since the 2016 season, generating a nine-year drought and seven straight playoff losses.

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After leaving his HC job, Tomlin quickly transitioned into a broadcasting role, serving as a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ flagship pre-game show, Football Night in America.

However, Mike Tomlin hasn’t entirely shut down on a return to the league. When pressed about his coaching future, the former Steelers HC admitted, “It’s certainly not a 32-team league for me, but I’ve also learned to never say never.”

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But as things stand, nothing has been confirmed yet, even though many NFL insiders expect Tomlin to be the No. 1 head coaching candidate on the market heading into the 2027 hiring cycle.