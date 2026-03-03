Chad Johnson Breaks Silence on Shannon Sharpe Over Assault Allegations

Essentials Inside The Story Chad Johnson continued Nightcap partnership during Shannon Sharpe’s lawsuit fallout.

Sharpe's near-$100M podcast deal collapsed amid crisis.

Sharpe faces multiple legal battles, including defamation and assault claims.

When Shannon Sharpe’s media empire started to crack under the weight of a lawsuit last year, plenty of people chose to quietly distance themselves. Sponsorships dried up, deals fell through, and the future of one of sports podcasting’s biggest platforms suddenly looked uncertain. But Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson did not flinch. He showed up, kept the cameras rolling, and stood firmly by his co-host’s side. And now he has finally revealed the reason why.

“It was an easy decision for me. We all make mistakes in life, regardless of how it looks. I’ve made mistakes in life,” Johnson told Front Office Sports. “Who the hell am I to say, ‘Oh my goodness, Shannon messed up, you know what, I’m gonna kick rocks’ or, ‘Oh man, he messed up the money.'”

“No! That’s not what loyalty is. I agreed to do a show with Shannon Sharpe, come hell or high or thick water. When you get married, they say, ‘Till death do you part.’ When he asked me to do that show, I’m going to stick to my guns and do that show, whether he messes up or not.”

For Johnson, this was not just an emotional stand. He backed it up financially and reputationally, at a time when both were genuinely at risk. Sharpe had spent years building his media presence since launching Club Shay Shay in 2020, growing it into one of the most-watched sports podcasts in the country.

That momentum came to a halt when a Nevada woman filed a civil lawsuit against him seeking more than $50 million in damages, alleging se*ual assault and battery. The legal saga pulled Sharpe away from ESPN’s First Take in July last year.

“They did what they needed to do, and I’m at peace with that,” Sharpe said at that time.

The departure hit especially hard given the timing. Sharpe had signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in 2024. On top of that, his podcast network was reportedly nearing a $100 million deal that would have significantly expanded both Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Ocho. The money walked out the door. The deal collapsed. And through all of it, Johnson never moved an inch from Sharpe’s side.

“I’m built different,” Ochocinco said. “I’m not one of those fair-weather people that when things are going good, ‘Okay, I’m here,’ but when things are going bad, ‘Fu*k this I’m out.’ No, I told you I’m here through the good and the bad. And the Nightcap product is so good. Look, I don’t like the fact that it happened. Obviously, I don’t condone it. But as far as me sticking by my co-host, I’m not going nowhere. We all mess up in life. I’ve been there before.”

Club Shay Shay, which falls under Colin Cowherd’s The Volume podcast network, currently boasts 4.18 million YouTube subscribers and releases new episodes weekly. Nightcap has amassed 1.98 million subscribers of its own.

The numbers tell the story of a platform that, despite the turbulence, has held its audience. But the $50 million lawsuit was not the only legal storm Sharpe had to weather.

Shannon Sharpe’s legal battles went beyond just one lawsuit

The first lawsuit centered on a woman who met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. The two entered what the lawsuit described, per The Los Angeles Times, as “a rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years.” The lawsuit was eventually settled, though the financial terms were never made public.

“After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Tony Buzbee, attorney for the woman, said. “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

Just as that chapter appeared to close, another one opened barely a month later. Jimalita Tillman filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Sharpe, Johnson, and Shay Shay Media. The suit targeted comments both Nightcap hosts made about Tillman’s viral fan moment at a Usher concert, in which they suggested her husband was filing for divorce. Tillman stated she had never been married at all, calling the claims “false and defamatory.”

“As a private citizen, my rights were encroached upon,” Tillman said at the time. “This is wrong, and something needs to happen about this.”

That lawsuit was also resolved, dismissed with prejudice by a U.S. District Court in Illinois, per Awful Announcing.

As things stand today, Sharpe is ready to go back to ESPN “if they were to call.” As for Johnson, he has launched a new podcast venture of his own. The Late Run, a soccer-focused show produced under his newly formed OchoCinco Productions.