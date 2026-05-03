Chad Johnson Heartbroken by Closure of $50M Airline That Helped Grow His NFL Savings

Essentials Inside The Story Founded in 1992, Spirit Airlines ceased operations in May 2026

The airline lost over $2.5 billion since 2020 and filed for bankruptcy protection twice

Still struggling struggling, the airline’s recovery efforts were derailed by a 2026 global fuel crisis

Spirit Airlines was never just a regular airline; the brand was always on good terms with the NFL. During the 2025 Super Bowl week, Spirit Airlines hosted a meet-and-greet event at the New Orleans International Airport attended by NFL stars, including Cam Newton, Keshun Freeman, and Bryan Scott. The trio joined the airline to promote the “More Fly” campaign and the airline’s premium seating. So, when the airlines announced the end of its operations on Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, opening up about the emotional bond he had with the airline.

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“Forever indebted to you, your services since 1992 & cost-efficient prices helped me save money throughout the years, always getting me to my destination safely @spiritairlines 💛” captioned Johnson in an Instagram post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Spirit Airlines operated as a major US-based airline, specializing in budget travel across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Launched in 1992, the airline ceased all operations after 34 years in business. They had a market capitalization of nearly $50 million in April 2026.

But severe financial failure ultimately resulted in its closure. Since 2020, Spirit had reportedly lost more than $2.5 billion. Not just that, they also filed for bankruptcy protection twice in the 18 months leading up to its closure.

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However, during its more than three-decade tenure, Spirit Airlines grew among common people and even notable personalities like Chad Johnson. The base fare for its domestic flights typically ranges from $44 to $150, while the average domestic flight ticket with American Airlines costs about $500.

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In addition to being budget-friendly, Spirit Airlines has also earned a reputation for reliability. Over the years, there have been many instances when the Bengals legend sang praises of the airline.

“These Spirit jokes are quite funny. But they’ve always gotten me to my destination on time w/ no delays or cancellations, unlike other airlines that have passengers stranded right now ☕️,” wrote Johnson on X in 2022.

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Back then, it looked like Spirit Airlines would gradually recover from its financial setbacks. However, the efforts were further derailed due to a global fuel crisis triggered by the 2026 conflict with Iran, causing the fuel prices to double.

Chad Johnson raises a question after Spirit Airlines’ shutdown

While Chad Johnson’s Instagram post seemed like a heartfelt tribute, another showed a different emotion. The Cincinnati Bengals legend revealed his true feelings on X as he posted:

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“How am I supposed to pay bills knowing I’ll never be able to fly @SpiritAirlines again?😢” wrote Johnson on X.

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In the first four years of his NFL career, Johnson’s base salary was reportedly around $301,000 (2001), $351,250 (2002), $426,500 (2003), and $526,750 (2004). Surely, at that time, cutting costs on travel by preferring Spirit Airlines seemed like the best option for the Bengals legend.

Currently, Johnson is retired. Despite that, he has various income streams. Johnson’s “Nightcap” podcast, alongside Shannon Sharpe, generates revenue through YouTube monetization and high-value sponsorships. Beyond the digital space, he has also maintained a steady flow of passive income. Additionally, the Bengals legend owns three McDonald’s franchises and several other investments.

Considering that, the question around paying bills after Spirit Airlines’ cessation seemed like sarcasm. However, Johnson had an emotional connection with the airline, which definitely helped him save his earnings early in his career.