“Chain Reaction Period House”: Kylie Kelce’s Reality Check Leaves Jason Speechless About Being a Girl Dad to Four Daughters

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been able to overcome some of the most difficult defenses in NFL history. He’s taken a nasty few hits as a result. However, even though he’s off the field, a more serious challenge awaits him in the future at home. According to his wife, Kylie, there will come a day when she and their four daughters are going to give Jason quite the trying time.

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“The worst-case scenario is if we end up a chain reaction period house, which means that at least one person every week of the month has their period… we’re gonna have so much fun,“ the mother of four said on the June 2025 episode of ‘Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce ‘

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Having grown up with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason claimed he was not used to being around little girls before he had his daughters. Naturally, he knew very little about womenkind until he got married and had his four daughters. Jason had a small smile as his wife explained how bad this could go, and could only end up with one word as a response.

“Yeah…,” he said, causing Kylie to laugh once again.

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Kylie Kelce has experienced this mysterious sync-up while growing up with her sister. She said on the Not Fat But Not Skinny podcast that she “[feels] bad” for Jason, because it would mean a rough few weeks in their household… every month. At least till their kids leave the nest. But if this were to become too much for the Super Bowl champion, Kylie also had a hilarious solution.

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“I told Jason he’s allowed to move out as long as he visits me,” she said on the podcast. “Like, as soon as we’re all synced up, I’m like, ‘You can move out, but you have to visit me.’”

The overlap of the menstrual cycle is just a mathematical coincidence. There will be times when women living together, or even far apart, will be on their menses at the same time. However, Jason Kelce is guaranteed to experience a chaotic few weeks at home, thanks to premenstrual syndrome.

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The couple’s four daughters – Wyatt, Elliote, Bennett, and Finnley – are aged six, five, three, and one. The older three, and their mother, are Kelce’s biggest cheerleaders. Finnley will catch up too, once she grows up. His little troop is his pride and joy, along with the Super Bowl titles. Given Kylie Kelce’s glowing review of her husband as a dad, it looks like Jason will be a pro in managing a household with five women in time.

“I love watching Jason be a dad,” Kylie said on her podcast on the occasion of Father’s Day. “He is so caring, he’s so gentle, he’s so sweet, and then he’s also like the perfect mix of he’ll throw them onto the couch, he will roughhouse. He will do all the ridiculous things that mom won’t.

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“He also has my back. It is an absolute honour to get to parent with him.”

Let’s see what Jason has to say when his kids finally become young adults.