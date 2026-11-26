The 2017 death of Kimberly Fattorini has returned to the spotlight after a civil jury found former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman liable for his role in the circumstances surrounding her fatal overdose. More than a year after that verdict, and weeks after a judge entered a $4 million judgment against him and three other defendants, Merriman has responded publicly, disputing the court’s conclusions and pushing back against reports linking the case to s—-l a—–t.

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Merriman addressed the matter in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, acknowledging the loss suffered by Fattorini’s family while making clear that he disagreed with the outcome of the civil trial.

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“Kimberly Fattorini’s death was a tragedy, and I have always recognized the tremendous loss her family has experienced. The subsequent civil trial resulted in findings of negligence, civil battery, and related liability against me and other defendants,” the former Chargers star wrote. “I strongly disagree with the conclusions reached against me and continue to evaluate my legal options.”

“Importantly, there were no findings of s—-l a—–t in this case. Nevertheless, allegations of s—-l a—–t continue to appear in media coverage, creating a misleading impression of what was actually established in court. I am evaluating my legal options regarding that reporting as well.”

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Merriman said he disagreed with the civil verdict and was evaluating his legal options, stopping short of a full rebuttal of the allegations.

Fattorini, 30, worked as a casting associate for Playboy Plus when she died in July 2017 after a night out in Los Angeles. Her death was ruled an accidental overdose. According to TMZ, c—–e, alcohol, and GHB were found in her body.

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Her parents, DeAnn and Ferdinand Fattorini, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Merriman and several others in 2019. They alleged that their daughter had been given GHB and that people around her failed to get her timely medical help.

One claim in the lawsuit centered on a text Fattorini allegedly sent nightclub promoter Elias Wehbe, saying that Merriman’s friend had poured GHB into her drink.

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The case went before a Los Angeles County civil jury in September 2025. On September 3, jurors found Merriman liable for battery, negligence, conspiracy to commit battery, conspiracy to commit negligence, and aiding and abetting negligence.

They assigned him 50 percent of the responsibility for the harm suffered by Fattorini and awarded her parents $4 million in damages two days later.

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Judge Lawrence H. Cho entered the judgment on October 5, 2026. Merriman, Monica Maass and J.P. Castro were held jointly and severally liable for the full $4 million. Wehbe was also held liable, with his responsibility capped at $3.96 million.

The civil verdict did not result in criminal charges. Merriman has denied wrongdoing throughout the case. His representative previously called the lawsuit baseless in comments to TMZ and said police had investigated Fattorini’s death without finding evidence of wrongdoing by the former linebacker.

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The legal dispute has also drawn attention to Merriman’s recent University of Maryland Hall of Fame induction. The school honored him on October 16, just 11 days after the judgment was entered.

On November 23, advocacy organization End Violence Everywhere called on Maryland to rescind the induction, explain whether university officials knew about the judgment, and apologize to Fattorini’s family.

EVE founder Cait Alexander said the timing raised questions about the university’s vetting process and its commitment to supporting survivors. Maryland had publicly described its 2026 inductees as individuals who represented the university with excellence “on and off the field.”

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After standing out at Maryland, Merriman entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. Across an eight-year pro career, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, made three Pro Bowl appearances, and led the league with 17 sacks during the 2006 season.