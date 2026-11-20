Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and became one of the franchise’s greatest quarterbacks. But even after recording 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns during his time at Los Angeles, he never made it to the Super Bowl title. Now, after so many years, the former quarterback gave an interesting insight into what separates the championship-caliber teams from the rest.

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Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Rivers said, “We want guys who toe the line. Absolutely. And there’s an element of – you can’t have a team that’s too nice. I thought that’s always the best teams I’ve been on. You got some guys that were too nice. The best teams, they’re mean guys.”

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“You know what I mean? You can be a great guy. You can be a great guy off the field. But we had to have a guy, have guys that got a little something to them.”

After the Chargers’ very first 23-20 win this season against the Baltimore Ravens, Rivers explained what he believed was missing from some of his Chargers teams throughout his NFL career. The former quarterback did not blame anyone for the franchise’s inability to win the Super Bowl, but his emphasis on toughness and aggression is an important part of his philosophy.

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According to Rivers, being a good person when you are not on the field and being a tough opponent on the field are two qualities that should coexist in a player. He even discussed his approach to building a competitive culture at NC State.

But during his time in the league, Rivers got a few opportunities to get the team over the championship hurdle. He led San Diego, back then, to four consecutive AFC West titles between 2006 and 2009, while also helping the franchise reach the 2007 AFC Championship Game. But ultimately they lost 21-12 to the New England Patriots. Rivers played through a torn ACL, which made the defeat notable.

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The Patriots also defeated the Chargers in the 2018 playoffs as they won 41-28 in the Divisional Round. Even after those losses, Rivers was one of the NFL’s most consistent quarterbacks.

Rivers earned eight Pro Bowl selections and holds more than 30 Chargers franchise records. His 224 consecutive starts for the franchise also showed the consistency and potential he brought to the team. However, his individual achievements could not translate into the championship success he wanted with the team.

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Now, Rivers has the opportunity to teach lessons he learned from a different position. On November 13, NC State officially announced Rivers as its new head football coach as they signed him to a five-year agreement. The former Wolfpack quarterback spent the last six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where his teams totaled a 48-20 record.

Rivers’ comments stress that he wants athletes who have a strong personality and toughness to compete. He was close but didn’t reach the Super Bowl. Therefore, his motto right now is to create a culture where being a good teammate does not mean being too comfortable on the field.