Charissa Thompson Matches Jason Kelce’s Daughter’s Vibe After NFL Legend’s Personal Confession

You know that feeling when the final whistle blows after a grueling overtime battle? When every muscle screams, the crowd’s roar fades to a dull hum. And all you crave is the sweet embrace of horizontal oblivion? That universal exhaustion—earned, deep, and utterly undeniable—transcends the gridiron. It’s a vibe Jason Kelce, Philly’s legendary ironman center, knows intimately after 13 seasons anchoring the Eagles’ trench warfare. And sometimes?

It looks a lot like a toddler blissfully passed out after a day of play. ‘The Simpsons’ has it nailed. Enter Charissa Thompson, the whip-smart Amazon TNF host who’s seen her share of post-game locker-room fatigue. When Kelce recently posted an adorable, sun-drenched snap of his 2-year-old daughter. Bennett Llewellyn, utterly zonked on her tiny toddler bed—tutu askew, sneakers still on, pacifier firmly in place, a soft green blanket half-covering her—set to the song ‘Tired as F—’ by The Staves. And the caption nailed the sentiment: “Me after drinking Garages all afternoon.”

View this post on Instagram

Thompson, recognizing that profound, comical state of being completely cooked, chimed in with perfect, relatable brevity. “Same girl.” Two words, one universal truth, indeed. Bennett, snoozing without a care in the world, undoubtedly embodied a post-Garage Beer (Jason’s own venture, naturally) vibe we’ve all felt. Pure, unadulterated crash mode.

This wasn’t just cute-kid content. It was a window into the real life of an NFL icon whose résumé reads like a Center’s Hall of Fame plaque drafted in the sixth round: 193 GP (most ever by an Eagles O-lineman), 156 consecutive starts (a franchise record), a Super Bowl LII ring, and a mind-blowing six First-team All-Pro selections—the most by any center in history.

He allowed just 19 sacks over 7,944 pass-blocking snaps (a minuscule 0.24% sack rate) and still holds the Combine record for the fastest 20-yard shuttle by an O-lineman (4.14 seconds). This is a guy who played with the fury of a thousand underdogs, earning $81.7 M—the highest for his position. Moreover, he transformed into Philly’s emotional core, even earning a Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for his community leadership. As one Reddit devotee perfectly framed it, Kelce became a ‘synonym for dedication, leadership, and unwavering passion.’ Indeed.

Kelce’s life after the final snap

Post-retirement? Kelce didn’t just fade into dad-joke obscurity. He built an empire. His podcast, New Heights, with brother Travis landed a $100 M+ deal with Amazon. Moreover, he’s got a new ESPN show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, dropping in 2025. He co-owns Garage Beer, co-founded Winnie Capital and Underdog Apparel, and holds prime Pennsylvania real estate plus a New Jersey beach pad. Net worth? Notably, somewhere in the $30–50 M zone.

Yet, beneath the bougie Haverford life he jokes about with wife Kylie (a former field-hockey star and podcast host herself), and the chaos of raising four daughters (Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and baby Finn), beats the heart of a grounded, frugal family man. He’s the guy who dances daily with his girls, cherishes Disney teacup rides, and beams with pride when toddler Wyatt belts “Fly, Eagles, Fly!” on the baby monitor.

That’s why Thompson’s “Same girl.” resonated. It wasn’t just about Bennett’s nap. It was a wink acknowledging the shared human experience Kelce embodies. The glorious, exhausting collision of legendary hustle, whether on the field, building businesses, or chasing toddlers. And the profound need to just… shut it down sometimes.

From dodging 300-pound defensive tackles to navigating mascot meet-and-greets (Bennett’s still warming up to Swoop after a famously shy first encounter!), the Kelce life is a beautifully chaotic marathon. And sometimes, whether you’re a 2-year-old after playtime, a retired NFL warrior after Garage Beers, or a top-tier broadcaster after a long TNF night, the only appropriate response is to face-plant into the nearest soft surface. Same girl, indeed. Same vibe. Pure, poetic, earned exhaustion.