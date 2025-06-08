Charissa Thompson Pays Tribute to Terry Bradshaw After His Major Error on FOX Live Broadcast

Even sportscaster Terry Bradshaw, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, has made his share of on-air gaffes, to the point where some fans pleaded with him to resign. In February 2023, he struggled to pronounce “Puma” at FOX’s Super Bowl pregame. Curt Menefee, Howie Long, and the rest of the crew started laughing and had to assist him in the middle of the story. Again, that same month, he made a joke at Andy Reid. “Big guy…let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here. Have a cheeseburger on us.” Later, he said he had apologised to Reid. But, it sparked a strong reaction, with viewers labeling him ‘unprofessional’ and calling for Fox to fire him.

He has a history of making mistakes, such as when he confused the cities of the Saints and Falcons in late 2024 while doing live NFL recaps. And in early 2025, critics proclaimed it’s ‘time to retire’ following his unfiltered, borderline offensive remarks at Super Bowl LIX. Even though both sports fans and commentators have questioned his relevance outside of football, here he is, a Fox mainstay.

So, when Terry Bradshaw made another mistake, who stepped in? Charissa Thompson. She posted a sweet photo of herself and Bradshaw on Instagram Stories, mid-laugh, when they were in the sun at the historic 157th Belmont Stakes. Clearly at ease during the broadcast. She captioned it delightfully, “I love this man! Thanks for capturing the moment @andiec61.” And her outfit? She looked like a vision of classic Fox elegance, wearing a pink flower-print black dress and matching net hat. And Bradshaw wore a dark blue suit, red tie, and his signature dark blue hat.

But her gesture stood out. It provided a buffer against the growing criticism directed against Bradshaw. Without bringing up the error, Thompson publicly backed him, sending a message that went beyond the news: she views the man behind the microphone, flawed but still human.

Even with such criticism over the years, Bradshaw has stated that he is not yet ready to ride off. The 76-year-old legend claims he still has energy left in him. And has set a firm age of 80 for his final broadcast. Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Bradshaw recently reflected on his health and mental state, saying, “It’s a good feeling, a really good feeling.” His struggles off the field have been equally difficult. Despite several health scares, including cancer, he has managed to maintain his Southern charm and thundering laugh while anchoring Fox NFL Sunday. But here’s what went down during FOX’s live broadcast of the Belmont Stakes.

Terry Bradshaw blunders the Belmont: A 20-year mistake in front of millions

The NFL royalty adding star power to the biggest day in horse racing was intended to be a victorious crossover moment. However, rather than improving the Belmont Stakes, Terry Bradshaw gave a facepalm that was heard throughout the Triple Crown. Bradshaw had the privilege of giving the ceremonial “Riders Up!” order during FOX’s live telecast. He proclaimed it the 137th Belmont Stakes with pride, the crowd waiting and the cameras locked on. The issue? In actuality, it was the 157th edition—a glaring 20-year mistake.

This most recent error follows a pattern in which Bradshaw consistently makes fundamental errors, such as mispronunciations, inaccurate counts, and rude remarks. And, it wasn’t a single instance. His participation at Belmont provoked a wider outcry against FOX’s practice of showcasing well-known football figures at unrelated events. Traditionalists believed that FOX was prioritising celebrity over reputation and brand over content.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans, commentators, and Fox in particular must decide if Bradshaw’s charisma will be sufficient to compensate for his frequent factual errors. Or is it time to switch to experts in a certain sport? But amidst all this, Charissa Thompson’s Instagram post highlighted empathy, humanism, and togetherness. So, what do you think: should FOX continue to use its live-wire legend for multi-sport hunts, or do you think his era is ready to close?