Chiefs Legend Gives Solid Reason Why Isiah Pacheco Should Start Over Kareem Hunt Against Cowboys

As the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense sputters, the key to unlocking their ground game against a surging Dallas Cowboys defense might lie in a tactical shift, and one team legend knows exactly who should lead the charge.

“This probably isn’t the game for it because of Dallas’s tendencies and KC’s ability to shred zone coverage, but Pacheco might be a better RB under center too, where he has more time coming downhill to evaluate the front and make his cut. Especially running outside zone. We’ll see,” Mitchell Schwartz wrote on X.

Isiah Pacheco returns from a right-knee MCL sprain sustained on October 27 during the Chiefs’ win over the Washington Commanders. Before the injury, Pacheco averaged 4.2 yards per carry. That number speaks to his ability to run out of the traditional under-center setups, especially on outside-zone calls.

With more time before hitting the line, he reads the front, picks his lane, and bursts downhill. That style challenges defenders by forcing them to commit early or risk getting cut back, creating opportunities for explosive gains, something that could rattle Dallas’s defense in a big way.

Compared to Kareem Hunt, who did well in his absence, Pacheco offers a fresher, downhill-running style that fits better in the Chiefs’ zone-heavy rushing attack.

If the Chiefs re-embrace under-center, outside-zone runs early and often, Pacheco could give them a physical edge and force the Cowboys’ front seven into unstable, reactive gaps.

Isiah Pacheco’s return eases Kareem Hunt’s role

Hunt logged a career-high 30 carries last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for a season-high 104 yards, a touchdown, and was named the “AFC Offensive Player of the Week.”

Still, over the 2025 season, Hunt only averages 3.9 yards per carry. With Pacheco healthy again, the Chiefs can dial back Hunt’s workload. That reduces wear and tear on the veteran.

October 27, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco 10 runs the ball for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Hunt’s strength lies in short-yardage situations. But against the upcoming Dallas Cowboys defense, which excels at plugging gaps and stacking the box, that strength may be limited.

Kansas City’s running backs have an advantageous Thanksgiving matchup against Dallas. It’s much like the 2024 Detroit Lions’ two-headed backfield monsters: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The “home-run hitter” (Gibbs) and “one of the most physical backs in the league” (Montgomery) provided a classic 1-2 punch to the team.

Similarly, Pacheco’s return creates a dangerous two-headed backfield. While Hunt remains a reliable option, Pacheco can serve as the high-efficiency workhorse, a dynamic that could make the Chiefs more dangerous as both teams chase a postseason berth.