“I Couldn’t Move, I Couldn’t Get Up”: Chiefs Legend Reveals How an Intense NFL Drill Almost Left Him Paralyzed

Christian Okoye is still known as the ‘Nigerian Nightmare.’ The star Kansas City Chiefs running back was literally a force to be reckoned with, charging through the field like a field in his best days. Defenders delivered hits on Okoye as he ran, but by the fourth quarter, there was little effort put behind tackling him. But thanks to the sport being very brutal on the body at that time, Okoye spent very little time on the field.

The legendary RB battled multiple injuries while playing in Kansas City, and the physical nature of football only made things harder for him. By 1993, Okoye decided to hang up his cleats after just six seasons in the NFL, admitting that he had grown tired of the grind of practice. And recalling one of those practices in Kansas City, Okoye just revealed how a very dangerous NFL drill left him on the brink of paralysis.

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“Bull in the ring is a practice — they get all these players, running backs,” Christian Okoye said on the latest episode of the One54 Africa podcast. “So, you go in the circle. When it’s your turn, you go in the middle, and the coach will be outside the circle. He will point to a player — he might be behind you, but you have to listen to the footwork. When you turn around, you see him, you turn around, you hit him.”

“And this guy came from behind me, and I turned around. I hit him, we both fell, and I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get up. I was just lying over there, and I’m looking up… I got up, I said, ‘Coach, something happened here that is crazy.’”

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In 2016, researchers at Virginia Tech studied football drills involving young athletes and found that Bull in the Ring produced the most dangerous impacts among players aged 9-11. Some schools and colleges still practice the drill. In 2019, the NFL moved to ban the drill, along with the Oklahoma.

US Presswire Sports Archive Jan 5, 1991 Miami, FL, USA FILE PHOTO Kansas City Chiefs running back 35 Christian Okoye before his game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium. Mandatory Credit Photo By USA TODAY Sports Copyright USA TODAY Sports Miami Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxSportsx 2123938In this drill, the player in the center not only has to hit his teammate on the perimeter on the circle, but has to come back in the center and keep repeating this process. It was also found that the hits in this drill produced the largest magnitude and number of hits to the head. No wonder Okoye was down on the ground like that.

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Moreover, the Bull in the Ring was mostly conducted as a character-building exercise and had no skill value as such. While players in the NFL can still demand reimbursement from teams in case they do get injured, college and high school players will not be able to do so easily. These drills have the chance of ending someone’s career altogether. Okoye’s nearly ended after the hit.

To this day, the former RB carries a reminder of that blow in his body.

The ‘Bull in the Ring’ also left a lasting impact on Christian Okoye

After the hit during practice, Okoye recalled that he was taken for some checks and tests. It was here that they found a “problem” in his neck, for which they settled on bulking up his shoulder pads for protection. But he eventually had to go under the knife to get it sorted.

“If you look in the back of my neck right now, I have hardware,” Okoye added. “I have titanium rods down my spine with screws holding them up.”

Even after the injury, Okoye continued playing. But repeated hits and surgeries caught up with Okoye sooner than he might’ve expected. Before he retired from the NFL, he was released from the Chiefs with an injury settlement. At that time, his knees seemed like the biggest problem. But Christian Okoye revealed that he has had to undergo 14 surgeries till now. Three of them were done on his back. He can also only recall “some” of his 14 surgeries.

However, these harrowing injuries do nothing to tamp down the thrill a veteran Chiefs fan would feel with a simple mention of ‘Nigerian Nightmare.’ Even though this was a man who was brought down by injuries later on in his career, he was still an RB who defensive backs would steer clear of when he used to run to the endzone.