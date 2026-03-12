Chiefs Legend Christian Okoye Delivers Verdict on Patrick Mahomes’ Chances of Surpassing Tom Brady

The debate around the NFL’s greatest quarterback never really ends. While many fans still see Tom Brady at the top, some believe Patrick Mahomes could one day surpass him. Recently, former Chiefs legend Christian Okoye shared his thoughts on that big question during a podcast appearance.

When asked if Mahomes will one day surpass Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time, Okoye paused, let that sink in, and finally said, “Man, that’s hard to say. That is very hard to say because football is football, but I will say yes, because of the way football is played today.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tom Brady played half of his career during the era that quarterbacks were taking a lot of hits, and he still survived,” Okoye added on the 4th and Favre podcast on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady’s career numbers remain the gold standard in the NFL. He played 335 games and finished with 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes. Brady also won seven Super Bowls, earned three MVP awards, and made 15 Pro Bowl teams during his legendary run with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the records aren’t untouchable.

Okoye explained that Mahomes could still reach the top if the Chiefs continue building a strong roster around him. He pointed out that the quarterback is already dealing with injuries, just like many players from past eras did, but believes Mahomes can come back strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes, meanwhile, continues to build his own resume. During the 2025 NFL season, he completed 315 of 502 passes for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games. His season ended early after an ACL injury forced him to miss three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Okoye’s opinion carries weight because of what he achieved in the NFL. The former Kansas City Chiefs running back played from 1987 to 1992 and became one of the most feared runners in the league. His powerful running style earned him the nickname “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

During his career, Okoye made two Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1989. He also set several rushing records and became a key figure in the Chiefs’ offense. Even after retirement, his work through the Christian Okoye Foundation and youth programs kept him closely connected to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago @christianokoye35/Instagram

Moreover, Okoye’s comments show both respect for Tom Brady’s legacy and belief in Patrick Mahomes’ future. Brady’s achievements still stand as the benchmark in the NFL, but as Okoye feels, Mahomes still has time to add to his career and chase that level of greatness. Now, attention shifts to the upcoming season and how Kansas City plans to bounce back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Okoye backs the Kansas City Chiefs to bounce back next season

After discussing the quarterback debate, Christian Okoye also looked ahead to the next NFL season. The former Chiefs star shared his thoughts on Kansas City’s future and whether the team can return to competing at the top of the league again.

“Yeah, Kansas City will always be there,” Okoye said. “I mean, last year was just one of those years. I’m glad they took a year off, you know, because they were going at it for seven or eight years straight. That’s a lot of football and a lot of extra football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoye believes the difficult season could actually help the team moving forward. Kansas City had been playing deep into the postseason for years, which meant extra games and more physical pressure on the roster. According to him, the break might allow the team to reset.

He explained that missing the playoffs may not be as negative as it looks. After several years of long seasons and playoff runs, the team finally had a chance to step back and recover before another push.

The 2025 season was one of the toughest for Kansas City in recent memory. The team finished with a 6-11 record and went through a six-game losing streak during the year. Injuries played a major role in the struggles, especially the ACL injury suffered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago October 12, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 leaves the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_484 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Kansas City had entered the season with high expectations after finishing 15-2 in 2024. However, the injuries and several close losses quickly changed the direction of the season. The Chiefs also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 under head coach Andy Reid.

Even with the disappointing record, Okoye remains confident in the team’s future. With Mahomes expected to return healthy and the front office continuing to improve the roster, the Chiefs legend believes Kansas City can soon return to competing at the top of the NFL again.