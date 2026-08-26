Chiefs Legend Tony Gonzalez Announces New Career Move at 50

Tony Gonzalez spent 17 seasons redefining the tight end position, first with the Kansas City Chiefs and later with the Atlanta Falcons, before retiring as a Hall of Famer. Since hanging up his cleats, he’s built a second career in television as an NFL analyst. Now, as he turns 50, Gonzalez appears to be stepping into a new chapter entirely.

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“Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and October ‘Tobie’ Gonzalez are opening the doors on 20+ years of love, marriage, parenting, and life in the public eye, ” a post on the official Instagram account of the newly announced podcast read. “From the conversations couples usually have behind closed doors to the topics everyone has an opinion on — nothing is off limits. No Safe Words with October & Tony Gonzalez launches September 1. 🎙️🔥 Follow along. You’re going to want to hear this. Listen on the iHeartRadio app, or wherever you get your podcasts.”

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Tony Gonzalez traded the football field for the broadcast booth back in 2013, and honestly, he hasn’t slowed down since. He worked as an analyst for FOX after a stint with CBS, and has co-hosted Thursday Night Football, breaking down games for fans every week during the season. Add in a handful of film and TV credits along the way, and his career is a complete package.

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Now he’s taking on something a little different with a podcast. He and his wife, October, ‘tied the knot’ in a commitment ceremony in 2007, and have been together ever since.

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“I hope that listeners have a good time, that it’s entertaining, fun, and that they learn something,” Gonzalez says. “We’ve done counseling, raised four kids together, and co-parented. We’ve been married a long time in this industry, and we’re pretty proud of that. We’ve realized you have to take it one day at a time.”

Each episode, the couple will sit down with other well-known pairs to talk about love, parenting, and all the messy, real stuff in between. Expect the conversations to feel raw and genuine, not scripted.

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As the couple put it:

“Relationships aren’t something you just get lucky with; they’re actively built through constant hard work every single day with your partner, across all areas,” the couple said. They added that being open about difficult subjects has helped strengthen their relationship, while acknowledging they are still learning about communication themselves.

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Leo Gomez, who heads iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network, sees something special in what the Gonzalezes bring to the table. He described their bond as built on “honesty, growth and authenticity,” adding that pairing them up “creates something truly rare, and potentially as iconic as the two of them.”

New episodes of No Safe Words with October and Tony Gonzalez drop every Tuesday starting September 1.