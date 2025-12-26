Chiefs Veteran Blasts Clark Hunt for Decision That Jeopardizes 1000s of Fans

Essentials Inside The Story A bold new stadium vision is stirring backlash, as a former Chiefs cornerstone publicly calls out ownership for a move fans may never forgive

Shrinking capacity and a push toward luxury seating are raising uncomfortable questions about the upcoming new Chiefs era

With Super Bowl dreams in play, growing skepticism from insiders suggests Kansas City's grand plan may be facing a harsh reality check

Clark Hunt’s vision for a new domed palace for the Kansas City Chiefs is already hitting a nerve with the people who matter most, the fans and the players who built the team’s legacy. However, while waiting for more and more updates about the new stadium, former offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz has taken a direct shot at the owner over one important update.

“They can do whatever they want. But acting like this is in the best interest of the fans and then taking thousands of seats away from them and making more of the remaining into suites and high-end seating is the last thing the fanbase wants or needs,” the former right tackle commented.

His comments came after reports went viral that the new Chiefs Stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas, will have between 62 to 68k seats. Currently, Arrowhead Stadium has a seating capacity of 76k fans. It means there could be tens of thousands of fans who would miss the game action.

What made Schwartz angry about Clark Hunt’s plans was that a reduction in seats meant there would be more luxury suites and premium clubs in the stadium. It’s not an affordable option for many members of the Chiefs Kingdom who want to enjoy the game in the stadium. He isn’t the only one who noticed this change.

Even Chiefs superfan and analyst Nick Wright claimed that the stadium is small and doesn’t have enough seats for multiple Super Bowl events. His observations dealt a straight blow to Clark Hunt’s expectations and dreams of becoming the host of different editions of the Super Bowl.

Kansas native gives reality check to Clark Hunt

Former Chiefs player Willie Roaf had earlier said that the new stadium is proposed to have a dome, which could make it easier for them to host important games like the Super Bowl and Final Fours. However, Wright differed in explaining his stance on What’s Wright? With Nick Wright‘s December 23 episode.

“The idea that because they build this stadium, Kansas City is going to get a bunch of Super Bowls is just not true. They will probably get one, and people will complain about the Super Bowl being in Kansas City,” the Kansas City native said.

The reason he gave was pretty basic. Kansas City is small in population, and hosting the Super Bowl there isn’t very exciting. He named other locations like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New Orleans as the favorite Super Bowl destinations. Owner Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan had earlier said that they would be bidding hard for the Super Bowl and other such important games.

With increased attention on reducing seats to make space for more luxury suites, will they try to increase more seats or keep it less than 70k? We’ll find out over the course of the next five years, as more detailed plans may come out.