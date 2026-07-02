Chris Johnson’s Daughter Sends Heartfelt Plea to LeBron James Amid ALS Diagnosis as Ex-Titans RB Makes Powerful Move

As the NFL community rallied around Chris Johnson after the former running back revealed his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America this week, he used the moment to revive the Ice Bucket Challenge, announcing its return on X.

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“Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease,” Johnson wrote on his post. “Today, I’m asking you to help me do it again.”

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And as the movement picked up pace, Johnson’s daughter decided to become the face of the challenge. She took the challenge herself, with former Tennessee Titans RB LenDale White standing ready with the bucket. She delivered a short message before White dropped the water on her and decided to nominate LeBron James for it.

“Hi, my name is Honeylove Johnson and today we’re doing the Ice bucket challenge for ALS for my dad CJ2k, and I’m nominating my brothers CJ and Caden, and LeBron James.”

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Chris Johnson’s original post framed the revival as a call for donations. Honeylove’s nomination turned that call into a direct ask and carried even more weight because Johnson had revealed in the GMA interview how his ALS diagnosis had gotten in the way of his family.

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“Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she could make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that,” Johnson said in the heartbreaking interview, using a device that used his gaze to play voice recordings.

LenDale took up the challenge next like a sport, with Honeylove and former NFL wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker standing ready with the bucket this time.

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“In honor of my twin CJ2k, I’m doing the Ice Bucket Challenge. But I’m nominating PrimeTime Deion Sanders, Vince Young, and Michael Sims-Walker,” White said before getting doused in falling water and ice cubes.

White’s nominations weren’t random. Deion Sanders has spoken publicly about his own health struggles and commands a massive platform, making him the most likely to convert a nomination into both a video and a donation stage. Vince Young, on the other hand, was Chris Johnson’s quarterback during their time with the Titans. As for Sims-Walker, he was right there, ready to take the challenge forward immediately.

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The change is already happening, with NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reporting that over $24,000 has been raised from this challenge already.

LeBron James, now looking for a new team to play for, hasn’t taken up the challenge yet. However, he did complete the viral challenge once, back in 2014, that, too, while vacationing on a boat. Furthermore, Coach Prime hasn’t completed the challenge either. But with Honeylove Johnson leading the challenge, this movement is surely going to pick up more steam.