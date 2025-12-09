City of Pittsburgh Makes Historic Announcement on Steelers Legend Joey Porter’s Family

Essentials Inside The Story Joey Porter played for eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Porter helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL

The Porters used their own funds to establish the Jasmine Nyree Campus for kids with disability

While Joey Porter is a household name for his legendary Steelers career, the City of Pittsburgh has just made a landmark announcement to ensure his wife, Christy, receives her own profound recognition for an incredible off-field legacy. In Steel City, the Porter name carries the weight of a Super Bowl champion. Still, this latest announcement is shifting the spotlight from the football field to the family’s powerful community impact.

“Today is bigger than football — it’s about legacy, leadership, and love. Pittsburgh City Council officially proclaimed December 8, 2025, as Christy Porter Day,” announced proud husband, Joey, on Instagram. “And it’s well deserved.”

This wasn’t just a sweet gesture; it’s a heartfelt acknowledgement of Christy’s tireless dedication and impact on the community. The same Christy Porter, who made it her life’s mission to create a space for special needs adults. Her vision? Many services in America are dedicated to providing care and facilities for autistic children. But once these children turn 21, these services pull back.

The Porters dealt with this harsh reality when their daughter (living with autism) found herself stripped of the services for special needs. So they took it into their hands to do something. That something ended up being Jasmine Nyree Campus, named after their daughter. Today, it serves as a hope for adults with special needs, and not just children.

“Her work, alongside the entire Porter family, continues to uplift Pittsburgh one family at a time,” added the former NFL linebacker. “Congratulations, Christy. You deserve every flower, every honor, and every moment of this recognition.”

Indeed so. Jasmine Nyree Campus was created by transforming four buildings belonging to Innocents Catholic Parish and School in Sheraden. The Porters did this using their own funds, and today they’re uplifting Pittsburgh, one family at a time. Sponsored by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, the proclamation confirmed what many already knew: Christy’s influence stretches far beyond the spotlight. That’s why Pittsburgh stands with her.

Joey Porter Sr. opens up about his daughter’s diagnosis journey

Since Jasmine was one year old, the Porters knew something felt off. Unlike their older daughter, Jayla, at that age, Jasmine wasn’t walking. She barely started crawling at one. But when consulted with a doctor, all the Porters got was that Jasmine is “developmentally delayed.”

“They kept telling us developmentally delayed to the point where we were like, no, we aren’t buying that anymore. It has to be something else,” shared Joey back in 2016. “The doctors at the hospitals here, at Children’s Hospital, they kept running tests, and we found out she was autistic.”

Though the day gave them clarity, it was also filled with heartache, especially when they realized their daughter was facing greater challenges due to being non-verbal. Yet, they didn’t let this overwhelm them. Their greatest strength came from their other children, Joey Jr, Jayla, and the youngest, Jacob. It was definitely a tough battle, but it only brought the Porters closer as a family.