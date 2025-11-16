Cleveland Legend Bernie Kosar Forced to Miss New Browns vs Old Browns (Ravens) Game; Sends Message From Hospital

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar would never miss an NFL game if it were in his hands. However, this weekend, he will be forced to do so, despite being just eight miles away from the Browns-Baltimore Ravens clash at Huntington Bank Field.

“I’m super excited and a little anxious right now,” Kosar, who has been battling liver disease, said from the University Hospital in Cleveland on Sunday. “I’m about to get word about the potential of having a liver transplant in 15 or 20 minutes. Almost never miss an NFL game, but I have a really good reason today.”

The retired quarterback’s latest update comes less than two weeks after his first liver transplant attempt failed as the donor liver got infected. And if that wasn’t enough, he also had to be hospitalized with internal bleeding. On Wednesday, November 12, Kosar revealed in a post on X that he had undergone “two aggressive procedures” to battle the bleeding and was supposed to get a third one soon.

“Man, all the duress right now, I could really use your love and support and prayers today,” the Super Bowl champ said in the video.

Unfortunately, Bernie Kosar has been in this battle for a while now. In July 2024, he revealed being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis (a late stage of liver failure), and early stages of Parkinson’s disease. The 61-year-old was added to the transplant list in late spring and has been waiting for the life-saving procedure ever since.

As we wait for further updates, the Sunday clash between the Browns and the Ravens inches closer. Clearly, Kosar couldn’t be more excited.

A win-win for Bernie Kosar: Browns vs. Ravens

No matter who comes out on top, Bernie Kosar wins. And he made it amply clear.

“NFL Gameday New Browns playing the Old Browns to me,” the retired quarterback wrote in the caption for his latest video. “So I am coming up a winner from the football perspective already today.”

The Baltimore Ravens enter as the favorites to win this Week 11 game in Cleveland. The Ravens (4-5) need this win to get their season’s momentum back. Meanwhile, Cleveland (2-7) struggles to get a third win at home.

Injuries will shape this game. Baltimore rules out cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger), running back Justice Hill (toe), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), and linebacker Jay Higgins (knee). On the other end of the field, Cleveland sits defensive end Alex Wright (quad) and lists defensive tackle Maliek Collins as questionable with an oblique injury.

The biggest question mark for the Ravens was the presence of their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. He had injured his knee in the Week 10 outing against the Minnesota Vikings and missed a day of practice. The quarterback has since made a return and will start against the Browns. For Cleveland, tight end David Njoku (shoulder) is also expected to play despite appearing in the injury report.

That said, while the Week 11 battle rages on, it’ll be Bernie Kosar we’ll be rooting for.