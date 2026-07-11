“Colin Kaepernick Was Robbed”: Controversial 49ers QB’s Actions Defended After Allegedly Getting Blacklisted by NFL Over National Anthem Protest

In 2014, Colin Kaepernick secured a six-year, $126 million contract extension, which would have helped him establish a great career. However, two years into this opportunity, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was forced to step away from the game. Nearly 10 years since that incident, Kaepernick still hasn’t been forgotten by those who stood by him.

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“Colin Kaepernick was robbed,” Journalist Don Lemon said on his show. “Colin Kaepernick was treated like p–p. Colin Kaepernick was castigated, demonized, and mistreated because he wanted to take a knee and exercise his First Amendment right. He was the real one, that he’s the real one that the First Amendment, people who say they believe in the First Amendment, absolute First Amendment absolutists, I mean, they canceled him quick. The party and the people of non-cancellation canceled him quickly.”

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On September 1, 2016, Colin Kaepernick knelt during the U.S. national anthem ahead of the San Francisco 49ers’ vs San Diego Chargers game. It sparked a massive conversation on racial harassment (police brutality, in particular) in America, while also becoming heralded by activists in other countries. During the preseason that year, Kaepernick sat through the anthem in all three games.

“The national anthem is and always will be a special part of the pre-game ceremony,” the 49ers declared in a statement. “It is an opportunity to honor our country and reflect on the great liberties we are afforded as its citizens. In respecting such American principles as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose and participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem.”

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However, Kaepernick’s career crumbled right afterwards.

The former quarterback opted out of his contract after head coach Kyle Shanahan was hired. But after he became a free agent, no NFL team signed him. In 2017, Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing the teams of colluding to keep him out of the league. In 2019, both sides settled.

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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell maintained that the league had not blacklisted him.

Some months later, Kaepernick was informed that the NFL wanted to host him for a tryout, but his legal team thought otherwise. Ultimately, the former quarterback chose not to attend the workout.

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Despite all the setbacks, he is still fighting for what he thinks is correct.

Kaepernick continues to be vocal about racial mistreatment. His memoir titled ‘The Perilous Fight’ will hit stores on September 15, 2026, only weeks after the knee incident, which will mark its 10th anniversary.