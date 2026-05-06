Colorado Buffaloes Offer Cowboys Hall of Famer’s Son Huge Opportunity to Join Deion Sanders’ Team

Essentials Inside The Story DeMarcus Ware Jr. now has offers from 4 different programs.

Ware Jr. continues to impress at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.

Another prospect from the same school has impressed other programs.

Back in 2016, when DeMarcus Ware had just won his first Super Bowl, Deion Sanders was there to interview him during his happiest moment. After playing 11 NFL seasons, most of them with the Dallas Cowboys, Ware finally held the Lombardi Trophy, and the joy on his face said it all. And like many NFL stars, Ware brought his kids onto the field during the postgame interview. But who knew Ware’s son would end up stealing the spotlight?

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While Ware answered the interview questions, his son and daughter playfully fought over Deion Sanders’ microphone. Ware’s daughter grabbed it first, but his son wanted it more. In the middle of the tug-of-war, Ware’s son accidentally smacked himself in the face with the mic, leaving Sanders laughing at the hilarious moment. Now, nearly a decade later, that same boy has earned a major opportunity from Sanders’ college football program.

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“#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my fourth offer from The University of Colorado! #skobuffs🦬,” DeMarcus Ware Jr. wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Ware Jr. currently plays linebacker and wide receiver for Southlake Carroll High School in Texas as part of the Class of 2029. At 6’1” and 208 pounds, Ware Jr. is already showing the athleticism that made his father an NFL star. While playing for the Dragons, he explodes off the ball, catches cleanly, and runs polished routes. So, even as a freshman, Ware Jr. has already drawn scholarship offers from SMU, UTSA, Arkansas State, and now the Colorado Buffaloes.

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This year, Colorado has continued to focus heavily on wide receiver recruiting. And this week, Ware Jr. became the fifth Class of 2029 receiver to land an early offer from Deion Sanders’ program. If Ware Jr. joins Colorado, he could also follow in his father’s footsteps to have a successful collegiate career.

Imago Credits: via @demarcuswarejr on Instagram

During the late 1990s, DeMarcus Ware played both linebacker and wide receiver at Auburn High School before earning a scholarship to play for the Troy Trojans in college. He later transitioned into a dominant defensive end at Troy. As a senior, Ware produced the best season of his college career with 53 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 19 TFLs, and four FFs. That year, he also helped Troy secure the school’s first-ever bowl appearance.

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Based on that performance, Ware also received the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and was later selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5, as part of the Class of 2023 in Canton, Ohio. Now, Ware’s son seems determined to continue the family football legacy. And he is not the only son of a Cowboys legend making some noise as a young receiver at Southlake Carroll.

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Dez Bryant’s son also took his first step towards a pro football career

Dez Bryant Jr. has showcased top athleticism and competitive spark on the field to emerge as a promising wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2028. Earlier this spring at the Under Armour camp in Dallas, Bryant Jr. impressed scouts by running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. During this offseason, the 5’9” and 175-pound WR transferred from Colleyville Heritage to Southlake Carroll, and the move already appears to be paying off.

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Several schools have started pursuing Bryant Jr., including Texas A&M and Sacramento State. Last month, SMU added another offer to the growing list of colleges wanting to recruit him.

“Blessed to receive an offer from SMU. All glory to God,” Bryant Jr. wrote in an X post last month.

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For Bryant Jr., the chance to stay close to Dallas, where his father became a legend, must sound appealing. But for now, he has not announced his commitment to SMU. Meanwhile, Dez Bryant continues to keep his son grounded despite all the early attention.

The Cowboys legend understands better than most how difficult the road to professional football can be. So, instead of focusing on hype, Dez Bryant wants his son to stay locked in on improving every day. Ultimately, both Bryant Jr. and DeMarcus Ware Jr. could not ask for better mentors than their fathers if they hope to reach the NFL someday.