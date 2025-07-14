“Complete BS”: NFL Vet Doesn’t Hold Back on Teddy Bridgewater’s Miami Northwestern Suspension

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was supposed to open Year 2 at Miami Northwestern as one of the most high-profile high school coaches in Florida. His return to his alma mater, after a 10-year NFL career, brought credibility, structure, and a state championship in his first season. But instead of preparing for another title run, Bridgewater is facing a suspension, accused of giving “impermissible benefits” to his players.

Bridgewater’s suspension came just days after the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) launched an investigation into allegations that he provided benefits outside the rules for his players. The benefits? Covering Uber rides, pregame meals, and recovery services. But instead of denying, Bridgewater published a detailed Facebook post outlining the personal expenses he’d covered for the program and asking for help.

According to the post, he spent $2,200 per week on pregame meals, $14,000 to run a training camp, $9,500 on team uniforms, $1,300 per week for player recovery services, $300 a week to maintain the field, and $700 for weekly Uber rides. Bridgewater also suggested there were tensions behind the scenes, writing that school administrators “want me gone apparently.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman wasn’t on board with the move. Following the announcement of the suspension, Merriman took to X and made his feelings crystal clear. He looked back on his own NFL journey and noted that people like Teddy made it possible for him to have a successful football career. As Merriman wrote, “Complete BS. If it wasn’t for people (coaches) like Teddy I wouldn’t have made it. It was times we didn’t have food growing up so my club coaches made sure I was fed. Many times we couldn’t afford gas so they gave me a ride, I couldn’t afford cleats so they made sure I had cleats. He should be thanked not punished.”

AD

For many in the community, the suspension feels out of touch. Bridgewater’s story isn’t unique. Many coaches step in where schools and families can’t, providing rides, meals, and even shoes. For Merriman and countless others, these gestures are acts of survival, not scandal.

While Merriman supports Bridgewater in his endeavor to help young athletes, this isn’t the first time the FHSAA has cracked down on the team for violations. Last year, the First Academy in Orlando received a two-year postseason ban and a whopping $36,000 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The message from the governing body is clear: rules are rules, even if the intent is to help. But even with the suspension, Bridgewater isn’t backing down. He’s determined to keep doing his part for his athletes, even if it means giving up on his position as the HC.

Teddy Bridgewater’s coaching battle continues

After last season’s performance, the stakes were as high as the expectations for the Bulls under Teddy Bridgewater’s regime. As per the Massey Ratings, the Bulls hold the 4th rank in Florida going into the season. They are weeks away from their 16th August season opener against Lakeland. Just beyond that, the Orange Lutheran matchup looms on 23rd August. But the Bulls will seemingly have to face the challenges without their HC guiding them on. But don’t count Bridgewater out yet. He may be suspended as the HC, but he’s not letting a suspension get in the way of his goals to support the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bridgewater’s impact at Northwestern is undeniable. And he’s not shying away from the controversy. In a recent Facebook post, he announced that he’s not going anywhere. As Bridgewater put it, “The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if I’m suspended from MNW I’m free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.” There’s a notable rift between state officials and the communities they oversee. For many, Bridgewater’s drive to spend his own money on his players is a badge of honor, not a violation. His supporters, like Merriman, make the case that punishing coaches for helping kids only hurts those who need help the most.

But the FHSAA insists on fair competition, pointing to the need for clear boundaries between support and recruiting advantages. The challenge: how to enforce rules without damaging the lifeblood of high school sports in under-resourced communities. As Merriman’s post makes it clear, sometimes the rules don’t capture the whole truth. In Miami, the debate over Teddy Bridgewater’s suspension is about more than benefits. It’s about what it means to truly guide and help the next generation.