Condolences Pour In as Former Chiefs QB Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon took to social media to share heartbreaking news about his mother. In a heartfelt post, Moon opened up about the woman who shaped everything he became, on and off the field.

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“It is with tremendous sadness that I say my mom is no longer with us. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 99 years old. We are very fortunate to have had her in our lives for this long. My mom was my inspiration. She taught me so much- to cook, clean, iron, sew, and bake. My work ethic and drive come from how I watched her make our household function with very little,” Warren Moon posted on Instagram.

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“She taught us compassion for others with a giving spirit for helping those less fortunate. I don’t become who I am without her guidance. My mom was a very special woman whose legacy has touched many and will continue to motivate many more. Thank you, Lord, for blessing me with Agnes Patsy Moon. The world was a better place with her in it! Love you forever, Mom! RIP 💜🙏🏾”

Pat raised Moon mostly on her own. His father died when he was just seven, so she took on the job of providing for the family by herself.

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“I didn’t come from much; my mother was a single mom basically from the time I was seven years old because my dad passed away,” Warren told Andrew Cordle in 2023. “So she kind of provided for us herself and so we didn’t have a whole lot but we never felt like we were poor right right but then once you have kids of your own you want to provide them everything that you weren’t able to get yeah but you want to make sure you’re not giving them too much you know because you want them to still have that hunger and that desire to be successful,”

Education was another thing his mother never gave up on.

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“My mother always stressed education to us growing up,” Moon said. “I knew that was the only way I was going to go to college was to get an athletic scholarship because we wouldn’t have been able to afford it. I’m in a position now where I can help other kids maybe afford it, and that’s what I’ve been doing since ’89 when I started this foundation.”

He suited up for the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Chiefs, throwing for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns while winning 102 games. Nine Pro Bowl selections, nine seasons over 3,000 passing yards, and ten straight playoff appearances, a run matched by only Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, rounded out a resume that got him into Canton.

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Tributes pour in as Warren Moon’s mother passes away

Sportscaster Tim Brando, who works with both Fox Sports and CBS Sports, was one of the first to reach out. “What an extraordinary life and blessing for you, Warren. A Mom that’s been with you this long. Mine almost made it there too. 💜 Prayers to you and your family as you deal with all this, my friend. 🙏🙏” he wrote.

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Former wide receiver, Jeremy Kelley, added his own short but heartfelt message. “My deepest Condolences, brother. 🙏🏽” Kelly chimed in.

News4 sports anchor Sherree Burruss also sent her support, adding, “Sending my condolences to you and your family! Sending love and light to you all!” she commented.

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Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas kept his message simple, posting “❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾” in tribute. And Houston Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson chimed in as well, offering his condolences with “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Pat gave Moon the foundation everything else was built on, which is part of why this loss feels like such a heavy one to carry.