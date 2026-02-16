Condolences Pour In as Washington Great Tre Johnson Dies After Collapsing Just Before His Son’s Game

Essentials Inside The Story Former Washington Pro Bowler Tre’ Johnson has passed away, his wife confirmed.

He spent most of his NFL career in Washington and earned All-Pro honors in 1999.

He remained a respected presence off the field after his football career was over.

Former Washington Redskins offensive lineman Tre Johnson, a Montgomery County resident, was on a brief family trip to see his son play a football game for Hampton University. But before he could even make it to the stadium, the 54-year-old collapsed at the hotel, and his wife, Irene, shared the news in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, February 15, 2026, during a brief family trip,” she wrote on Facebook. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.”

Johnson’s football life stretched well beyond Washington. A second-rounder in 1994 out of Temple University, he carved out an eight-year run in the nation’s capital before a stint with the Browns, ending his career after 93 games in the league with a Pro Bowl nod and a Second-team All-Pro in 1999.

When the playing days ended, he settled in Montgomery County and found a new career path in education, teaching history at the Landon School in Bethesda, where students and peers described him as steady, approachable, and invested.

His wife noted that Johnson had been dealing with health challenges in recent months, challenges serious enough to require a leave of absence, and through it all, his family remained at the center.

“If you know Tre’, you know what a devoted and loving father he was to his children,” she added. “Tre’ lived for his kids’ sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath. He shared his passion for Frenchie’s and riding his motorcycle with me and his fellow biking buddies.”

Those who watched him play still remember his physical presence on the field, and those who knew him afterward speak more about his presence off it. In the hours following the news, fans and former teammates took to social media to share memories.

Tributes pour in for Tre Johnson

For those who watched Tre’ Johnson during his years in Washington, his impact went far beyond the stat sheet. He was always known for his strength, durability, and football IQ. When news of his passing surfaced, the condolences poured in rather quickly, starting with a former NFL coach.

“Really sad, he played for my dad for 7 seasons, and I got to know him in the locker room,” Scott Turner wrote. “Great person and player. He grew up in Harlem and was a big Mets fan. Always loved watching him pull on power and counter.”

Scott was a former NFL offensive coordinator and the son of legendary head coach Norv Turner, who coached the Redskins between 1994 and 2000. Like most fans, Scott remembers him for his strength, and other fans echoed the sentiment, expressing their love for the former linebacker.

“Damn. One of my all-time favorites. RIP 💔🙏🏾,” another fan remarked.

He played in one of the most physically demanding positions in the league for more than eight years, and still played every single game like it was his last.

College coach Ramal Faunteroy, now the defensive line coach at Morgan State University, offered a simple message: “Condolences. 💐 • 🙏🏾💛💪🏾”

For many, the most difficult part was reading the announcement shared by his wife, and the fact that the tragedy happened on a family trip, just hours away, before Johnson could see his son in action.

“Omg this is heartbreaking. Prayers to his family. 💔” One remarked, expressing their grief.

Not a lot of fans have had the pleasure of meeting Johnson personally, and one of the few people who did recalled the meeting at a training camp, and it was nothing but a testament to the work he put in every time he played the game.

“I met him as a kid at training camp at Frostburg, he wrote. “He came off the field after a workout w/what looked like 8 lb bags of ice wrapped around each arm. Like the type you’d get at a gas station. He was gigantic. Also, remember his defending Brad Johnson in that playoff game vs Day.”

Johnson’s life completed the arc: Pro Bowl guard, history teacher, husband, and father. He won’t be forgotten anytime soon by Redskins fans and beyond.