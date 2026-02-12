Condolences Pour In From Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez’s Wife & More as WWE Legend Mourns Personal Loss

Essentials Inside The Story WWE legend honors a longtime friend after a courageous medical journey.

Losing a close one changes you in ways no one can fully describe unless they’ve lived through it. That’s the profound reality WWE legend Stacy Keibler faced with the death of her longtime friend.

On February 11, 2026, James David Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 after a grueling, private battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. To honor him for the incredible human he was, Stacy poured her heart into an Instagram post.

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life,” the caption of the post read. “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”

The emotional post featured a picture of Stacy Keibler sitting beside Van Der Beek’s wheelchair. While she looked at the Hollywood star, he appeared to be talking as they soaked in the sunset together.

While Van Der Beek was widely adored as the face of the WB era, his final years were defined by a courageous medical battle that he fought largely away from the public eye until late 2024.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023. The news came as a shock to the actor, who was known for his physical fitness and “biohacking” health routines. He later revealed that he had no major “red flags” before diagnosis; he had simply noticed minor changes in his bowel movements, which he initially dismissed as a reaction to his diet or coffee.

Following the diagnosis, he underwent intense treatments, including surgery and chemotherapy, while radically altering his lifestyle to cut out processed foods, gluten, and dairy. Despite his condition, he became a fierce advocate for early detection. He partnered with Guardant Health to promote “Shield,” a blood-based screening test, urging everyone over 45 to get screened regardless of family history. He repeatedly emphasized that he was in “amazing cardiovascular shape” when the cancer struck, debunking the myth that fitness grants immunity.

A post shared by Stacy Keibler (@stacykeibler)

The physical toll was immense, but the spiritual transformation was even deeper. In a reflection on his 48th birthday in March 2025, he admitted to coming “nose to nose with death.” He described how the disease stripped away his identities as a provider, actor, and father, leaving him to meditate on his core self.

“I was faced with the question, if I am just a too-skinny, weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I? And I meditated, and the answer came through: I am worthy of God’s love simply because I exist. And if I’m worthy of God’s love, shouldn’t I also be worthy of my own?”

Though best known for his six-season run as the sensitive, aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003)—a role that defined a generation of teen drama—Van Der Beek’s legacy ultimately transcended his on-screen fame. He evolved from a teen idol into a deeply human soul who spent his final days teaching those around him the value of presence.

Stacy also shared in the post how she spent those final days with Van Der Beek and his family. He taught her the power of being truly “present” and trusting in God’s plan. She cherished his legacy in the most memorable way, a tribute that moved fans and stars like Charissa Thompson and October Gonzalez, wife of former tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Stars and fans flood Stacy Keibler’s tribute with heartfelt condolences

Stacy’s goodbye message was so raw and emotional, describing it as an “honor” to stand with the Van Der Beek family during this heartbreaking time. Charissa Thompson quickly chimed in with her tribute: “🥹❤️”

The Instagram post called Van Der Beek a true “gift,” a sentiment that resonated deeply and caught the attention of many, including October Gonzalez.

“What a gift for both of you. Proud of you my friend. Love you 🤍🕊️”

Actress and model Molly Sims also commented on the post, offering her respects to Van Der Beek’s family.

“My heart is broken for sweet Kimberly and the kids. What an amazing father, friend, actor. This just kills me 💔. May you be with God because this is just truly awful,” Molly Sims wrote.

A fan replied directly to Sims’ comment, capturing the widespread grief: “I am LITERALLY his crying meme right now.”

Van Der Beek’s crying meme exploded online for its raw emotion. It came from the third season of Dawson’s Creek, where Dawson watches his soulmate leave with his best friend. He squeezes his eyes shut in tears with his signature blonde hair falling over his forehead. Van Der Beek later revealed the moment was genuine, not scripted.

“It wasn’t scripted that I was supposed to cry; it was just one of those things where it’s a magical moment and it just happens in the scene,” Van Der Beek once said. “All of a sudden, six years of work was boiled down to one seven-second clip on loop.”

An actor once defined mainly by that WB series left this world remembered not for superficial fame, but as a deeply human soul. That’s the essence that everyone who read Stacy’s post connected with most.

“This may be the single most beautiful and equally heartbreaking post I’ve ever read on social media. Powerful powerful. Even in crossing, he has given us life lessons. 💔🤍” one fan penned down.

It was a tough battle for Van Der Beek, one he fought with courage and grace. Moving forward, Stacy vows to always remember her friend watching the sun dip below the horizon. “Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always 🤍,” she concluded.