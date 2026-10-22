Condolences Pour In From Cowboys, Broncos & More As Franchise Great Cornell Green Passes Away at 86

Cornell Green never played football in college. He was a basketball player at Utah State when the Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1962. Green went on to play 13 seasons in Dallas, earn Pro Bowl honors, and win a Super Bowl. He later spent nearly three decades scouting for the Denver Broncos. Now, both franchises are mourning the loss of a man who built a career out of an unlikely start.

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“We are sad to share news of the passing of Cowboys Legend Cornell Green this morning. Cornell was a true trailblazer, having never played football in college, yet becoming a multi-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and NFL Super Bowl Champion with the Cowboys, playing defensive back from 1962 to 1974,” the Cowboys’ official account posted on X in memory of Green.

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“He was also a member of the 25th Anniversary Cowboys Team. Cornell remarkably never missed a game in 13 seasons, becoming one of the best and most dependable teammates to ever wear the star. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The team did not share what caused his death. Green was 86.

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Green skipped college football, and the NBA drafted him in 1962, but the Cowboys invited him to training camp that same year. He made the roster and played all 182 regular season games from 1962 to 1974, including 15 playoff games.

He started three of 14 matchups as a rookie, and later 167 of 168 games the rest of his NFL tenure. He lined up as cornerback for eight seasons before moving to safety for his last five.

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For his performance, Green earned five Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro pick by The Associated Press in 1966 and 1967. His 34 interceptions are still tied for fifth in team history.

He was also part of the Cowboys’ first Super Bowl title in the 1971 season and made their 25th anniversary team.

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After his playing days ended in September 1975, Green stayed in the game as a scout, first for Dallas and later for the Denver Broncos. These are enough reasons for the fans and the teams to remember Green, who died on Wednesday, October 21.

Tributes keep arriving after the passing of Cornell Green.

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The Denver Broncos also reacted from their official X account, as their post put his long career in perspective.

“We’re saddened by the passing of former scout and NFL DB Cornell Green, who spent 28 years as a Broncos scout as part of his 46-year NFL career,” the Broncos posted on X.

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Fans and followers joined in too. Kelly Storms, a writer by profession, focused on how long Green stayed in the game and the mark he likely left on others.

“46 years in the NFL is remarkable. I imagine he had an incredible influence on a lot of young players over those years. My condolences to his family and everyone who had the opportunity to know and work with him,” Storms commented on the post.

One fan spoke as someone who simply enjoyed watching him play.

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“Thank you for your gameplay with the Dallas Cowboys and being a great player to watch. May GOD receive your soul and may the light shine bright. Amen,” the fan commented.

Brian Gushue, who is an author, kept it short and heartfelt, commenting, “Rest in peace, Cornell.”

Cornell Green’s story, from unlikely rookie to 46 years in the NFL, is exactly why many people are remembering him so warmly today.