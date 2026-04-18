Congratulations Pour In as Derek Carr and Wife Heather Announce Personal News

The Carr family has a new reason to celebrate. Just months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, former Saints quarterback Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, have welcomed the newest member of their family.

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“Dayton Cannon Carr 🩵 we’re so in love with you!🤩😍” Heather posted on Instagram. It was a joint post, as the former quarterback also posted.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Carr (@heathercarr4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The couple posted two photos on Friday. The first showed the baby was in his crib, sleeping and covered with a blue blanket that spelled his name. He also wore a white beanie with “Dayton” written on it. The second showed Heather in the hospital bed with Dayton in her lap, while her other children surrounded her. Their father stood aside, half-bending to fit into the lens.

The couple’s journey began at California State University, and they married while still in college in 2012. Just a year later, they welcomed their first son, Dallas, shortly before the Oakland Raiders drafted the four-time Pro Bowler in 2014, officially launching his NFL career and their life as a football family.

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Their family continued to grow throughout his nine seasons with the Raiders, with the arrivals of Deker in 2016, Daekon in 2019, and their first daughter, Brooklyn, in 2020, before his eventual move to the New Orleans Saints. He retired in May 2025 and moved back to Fresno, California, selling his $8.55 million Las Vegas mansion.

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Now, with Dayton’s arrival, Derek and Heather Carr are in seventh heaven. And his former teammates were among the many celebrating the joyous occasion with the Carr family.

Daniel Carson, Donald Penn, and more send their wishes on Instagram

“Congrats to you all!!” Daniel Carlson wrote.

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Carlson came to the Raiders from the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and played alongside Carr for over four seasons. Following Carlson, several other Raiders players found themselves in the comment section.

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“💙💙💙💙💙💙💙” Donald Penn commented .

Donald Penn was a member of the Raiders’ offensive line from 2014 to 2018. His primary task was to protect Carr.

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“👏🙌🏻🙌🏻 congrats!!” Peterman commented.

During his time with the Raiders, Peterman was Carr’s backup. Besides his Raiders teammates, a Fresno State alum has wished the Carrs well.

“Congrats DC!! 🙌🏽” Rodney Matthews commented.

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With Carr being a quarterback with over 41,000+ passing yards to his name, many are already predicting his newborn will become a quarterback.