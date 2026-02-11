Congratulations Pour In as Ex-Steelers Star Announces Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Journeyman lineman stuck in NFL limbo despite years of perseverance

Practice-squad mainstay’s winding career path comes to an end

Spring football success and Steelers ties shine as he retires

Though he never took a regular season snap, one NFL player who bounced from team to team since 2017 has decided to hang up his cleats. After showcasing his talent in two leagues, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones announced his retirement.

The news of Jones’ retirement was first reported by James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom. Jones’ time in the NFL was spent across eight different NFL teams. After his initial stint with the Giants, he went on to the Seahawks, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Redskins, Lions, Bills, and finally the Steelers.

Interestingly, Jones never stepped on the field as part of a 53-man roster. He was always limited to the practice squad. But the offensive lineman said his journey helped him learn from the veteran players he encountered along the way.

“I tried to learn from every veteran I came across. There was something to learn from everyone that helped me to become a better pro,” Jarron Jones told Steelers Takeaway in 2022. “As for who helped me. Adrian Klemm and [Mike] Tomlin, of course.”​

Jones wasn’t just part of an NFL roster, but also suited up for the XFL, a spring football league. It was his talent there that caught the eye of the Steelers, who later signed him in 2020.​

Jones was a part of the practice squad in Pittsburgh for the 2020 season but was cut before the 2021 season started, amid escalating legal issues. Even so, Steelers Nation remembers him fondly, pouring in congratulations upon hearing the retirement news.

Steelers Nation showers Jarron Jones with heartfelt retirement tributes

As the news of Jarron Jones announcing his retirement spread, the Steel City showed its appreciation for the longtime practice squad warrior.​

“Congrats to Former #Steelers OL Jarron Jones who just announced his retirement,” Steelers Takeaways wrote on X.​

Jones may not have had a huge career in the NFL, but in the XFL, he earned All-USFL honors twice during his time with the Memphis Showboats and Tampa Bay Bandits, something Larsen highlighted while wishing him well.

“Former @UFLShowboats OT Jarron Jones has announced his retirement from football. Jones spent a few years in the USFL/#UFL, earning All-USFL honors twice with the Showboats & Bandits. Congrats on a great career, @who_gotjones94!” the comment read.​

When Jones was with the Steelers, he had the opportunity to play alongside his younger brother, Jamir Jones. But that was cut short due to his legal issues in late 2020, and the Steelers released him. Yet his time in the Steel City will always be remembered for the bonds he formed.

“Good luck in your future endeavors Brother,” one fan penned down. Another fan added a simple “🫡.”​

Jones’ career may not have been one filled with highlight moments. But through the ups and downs, he always reminded himself of the things he could and could not control, learning valuable lessons every step of the way.​