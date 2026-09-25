Congratulations Pour In as Michael Strahan Announces New Career Move Live on Good Morning America

Michael Strahan’s fans are in for a treat. The former record-breaking defensive end, who intimidated rival offenses in the NFL for 15 seasons with the New York Giants and carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career, will embark on a new journey this week with a brand-new podcast named after his successful professional motto.

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According to an Instagram post shared by Good Morning America, Strahan’s co-host Lara Spencer announced that the Giants legend is launching a brand-new weekly podcast titled “Hustle Like You’re Broke” alongside business partner and entrepreneur Constance Schwartz-Morini, starting September 23.

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“This podcast is named after Michael’s decades-long business motto, ‘Hustle like you’re broke,'” said Spencer. “Wherever you get podcasts, you can listen to it. The first episode is streaming right now. New episodes drop every Wednesday.”

The introduction to the podcast was followed by a clip showing him conversing with six-time MLB all-star CC Sabathia and his wife Amber, who will be Strahan’s first guests in a later episode. GMA then revealed a snippet from the podcast, where Amber says:

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“He’s not gonna say this, but CC’s number’s being retired by the New York Yankees. Whoo. Number 52 on Saturday.”

As the show concluded the clip and cut back to the studio, Strahan explained what he wanted the podcast to be about. The former NFL star mentioned that he wanted to discuss what really went into becoming successful, but in a more casual environment, making it a platform for interesting interactions.

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“They have a great time, these podcasts, talking and having interesting conversations with people who have success, but it hasn’t come easy. But also how to get it, but how, how to maintain it. Yeah,” Strahan said. “And, you know, it’s a lot of… It’s really a lot of in-depth and fun conversations with great friends.”

For Strahan, this announcement on national television will generate far more than the social media announcement about the podcast did earlier this month. And it hit the right notes with fans.

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Fans seemed to be just as excited as Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer at the idea of the Hall of Famer launching a podcast. Compared to the ABC television network show and Fox’s play analysis, Strahan’s new podcast would give fans a look at another side of the former NFL star.

“I love Michael! I am a huge fan!” one fan gushed in the comments section of GMA’s Instagram post.

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Another fan was already planning to incorporate the podcast into their daily routine.

“Excited to see / listen to the podcast at work!” they wrote.

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After Spencer revealed Sabathia’s appearance on the Hustle Like You’re Broke podcast, some enthusiastic fans made suggestions about who they would like to see as guests on Strahan’s new venture.

“Gotta get @isaacrochell on there!” one fan wrote, referring to seeing former Chargers defensive end Isaac Christopher Rochell interacting with the Giants legend.

Many other fans showed their support via emojis, looking forward to seeing Strahan interacting with a range of successful guests.

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The 54-year-old is now a veteran in the media industry. After winning his first Super Bowl in February 2008 and calling it a career just four months later, Strahan joined Fox NFL Sunday as an analyst. He is also a regular co-host on Good Morning America.

Rumors regarding him leaving Good Morning America began circulating in 2025 when his contract with the show was set to conclude. But rather than quitting completely, the 54-year-old reportedly signed a shorter-term deal to seemingly find balance in his personal life and analyst role with Fox NFL Sunday.

While appearing on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers earlier this year, Strahan conceded that he didn’t expect to be with Fox forever.

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“I love FOX,” said Strahan, adding, “but you work so much. I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

His new podcast announcement provides some insight into the professional future he envisions for himself, possibly with more control over his work, something that probably was not possible with a media giant like Fox.