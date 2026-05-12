Congratulations Pour In as NFL Legend Michael Strahan Receives Major Honor

Michael Strahan spent 15 seasons as one of the most dominant defensive ends in NFL history. After retiring in 2008, he rebuilt his career from the ground up with GMA, Fox NFL Sunday host, game show host, and production company co-founder. Now, someone has taken notice of all that and handed him an honor as grand as his screen presence.

The Hollywood Reporter named Michael Strahan to its list of 50 Most Powerful People in New York Media on May 7, 2026. SMAC Entertainment, the production and talent management company Strahan had co-founded with Constance Schwartz-Morini, announced the recognition in a collaborative Instagram post with Strahan.

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“Congratulations to our co-founder, Michael Strahan, on being named to The Hollywood Reporter’s 50 Most Powerful People in New York Media 👏🎥,” SMAC captioned their post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMAC Entertainment (@smacentertainment) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Strahan is notably one of three Good Morning America anchors on the list, alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. Morning television’s pull in New York media, as well as their individual authority and experience in the media industry, put all of them on the same page.

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Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, executive editor Jay Wallace, New York Times chairman A.G. Sulzberger, Rahcael Maddow, Anna Wintour, and The New Yorker’s David Remnick all made the list of 50. But Strahan was the only former NFL player among them all.

Each lane Michael Strahan has built – broadcasting, production, talent management – stands on its own. The SMAC-Broadroom partnership is still expanding with projects in active production. The Hollywood Reporter’s nod to Strahan on its list is a reflection of all that, but not of his football career. So when the SMAC’s post went live, fans showed up.

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NFL community lines up for Michael Strahan

Fans, followers, and former colleagues came in as soon as the announcement dropped on Instagram. And the tone was the same across the board. No surprise, no debate, just people who have watched Strahan’s career responding to recognition that matched it.

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“The BEST of the BEST!!!!!” a fan wrote in the comments. “Congratulations on this prestigious award.”

The usual stream of well-wishers was also present, as always.

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“Well deserved 👏,” one person wrote, while another added a bigger streak of emojis: “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

A third person added their wish, as if it was only a matter of time before the announcement was made official.

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“Congratulations! Yes indeed,” they wrote.

Imago March 27, 2024, New York, New York, United States: Michael Strahan receives delivery of Daydream car during International Auto Show media day at Jacob Javits Center in New York on March 27, 2024 New York United States – ZUMAr339 20240327_znp_r339_038 Copyright: xLevxRadinx

Strahan’s resume spanning nearly two decades has earned all the praise it’s getting now, along with The Hollywood Reporter honor. But amid all the outpouring of love and support, one fan stole the show with his own agenda.

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“If he’s ever looking for freelance photography work from a growing dope shooter who doubles as a fan, let him know to look no further! 🫡,” they wrote in the comments.

A power list puts a name in front of people who want access. Someone is always ready to pitch – and the fact that a fan is doing it in the comments of an honor post is its own kind of acknowledgement of how far Strahan’s reach now extends.

Strahan shares that list with the people who run the country’s most powerful newsrooms and magazines. He is still building a bigger career for himself outside of football, and this latest honor could be one of many Strahan now gets for showing up on screen every day.