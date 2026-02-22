Congratulations Pour In for Emmitt Smith’s Family Amid Major Personal Update

NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, Feb 11, 2022 Los Angeles, CA, USA NFL former player Emmitt Smith during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 12.02.2022 02:02:34, 17666721, NFL, Emmitt Smith PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 17666721

This week, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is celebrating love in his family.

He shared a heartfelt Instagram Story with a major personal update about his brother, Emory Smith. In the story, Emmitt posted a smiling selfie with Emory and his bride, Jametta White, as he congratulated them on tying the knot.

“Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Emory Smith! 💍,” Emmitt Smith wrote in the caption of his recent Instagram story.

Emmitt Smith kept the message short and sweet while celebrating his brother’s marriage. In the photo that he shared, Emory wore a classic black tuxedo with a boutonniere. Meanwhile, Jametta stood in a beautiful white wedding gown. Both Emory and his wife beamed at the camera.

The Cowboys legend stood right beside the newlyweds in his own black tuxedo and black tie, flashing a big smile. Emmitt Smith has never hidden how much he loves and values his close-knit family. So it came as no surprise to see him show up in style for his younger brother’s wedding and post about it publicly. But this wasn’t just another wedding snap for Smith.

It felt much more personal and meaningful for Emmitt Smith as you could almost sense the big brother’s pride through the screen. Years ago, Emory proudly stood by Emmitt’s side during his own big day.

Back in 2000, when Emmitt married Pat Lawrence at Dallas’ First Baptist Church, he stood at the altar wearing a white tuxedo with a gold tie. Meanwhile, Smith’s father stood beside him as best man, and his brothers Emory, Erik, and Emil stood as groomsmen. It was a true family affair for the Smiths.

But two decades later, Emmitt Smith and Pat announced their separation. Smith and Pat chose to move forward with respect and compassion, focusing on co-parenting their five children. And now, as Emory welcomed Jametta into his family, the Smith family continues to grow. As soon as news of Emory’s wedding surfaced online, fans also took to social media with congratulations.

Fans congratulate Emmitt Smith’s brother on his marriage

Much like his older brother, Emory Smith carved out his own football journey playing fullback for the Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers, and the Scottish Claymores in the 1990s. After retiring from football, Emory transitioned into real estate, following a path similar to Emmitt Smith. Now at 51, while Emory marked a new chapter in his life, he went to live on Instagram from his wedding reception, and fans quickly joined in to celebrate.

“Awwwww congratulations 🎈🎉🎊!! So Happy for you!!!” one fan commented.

“Congratulations!! 🥂,” another fan wrote.

Although Emory and Jametta have kept much of their relationship private, their Instagram Live told a different story. Emory and Jametta smiled nonstop at the camera and looked relaxed at their wedding reception. During the live stream, Emory even appeared overwhelmed with joy as he declared that he had finally gotten married, but fans wished that God would bestow more such joy on him.

“Let’s go! May God bless you both beyond your wildest dreams,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations cuz! Wishing you and your bride blessings, peace, and love,” another fan added.

At one point during the live stream, Emmitt Smith’s brother even held up his wedding ring for the camera while dancing at his wedding reception. Behind Emory, guests filled the venue, dancing under colorful lights against white walls. With music playing and laughter everywhere, it looked like a night to remember for Emory and his bride.

“What a great night brother! Truly a beautiful wedding!” one of Emory’s friends even commented.

Despite the absence of both of his parents, who have passed away, Emory celebrated his wedding surrounded by family and friends. After years of standing as a groomsman, Emory finally stepped into the spotlight as the groom. And if Emmitt Smith’s smile said anything, it’s that he couldn’t be more proud of his brother’s big moment.