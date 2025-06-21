Congratulations Pour In for Michael Strahan’s Daughter as Isabella Turns Heads 3,946 Miles From the US

“Everything is clear. Cancer-free and everything is great,” said the daughter of the NFL HOFer Michael Strahan, Isabella, when she shared her win over Medulloblastoma in June of last year. Isabella had developed a malignant brain tumor in October 2023, following which she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, through chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The trials and tribulations have been entirely covered in the documentary ‘Life Interrupted.’ And now, it’s time to celebrate every moment with her. Because, like an emotional Michael puts it, “Her strength continues to inspire not just me, but everyone who hears her story.” Isabella continues to inspire and has taken yet another step, as she is thriving now.

She posted pictures on her Instagram after a recent getaway to Spain with her twin sister, Sophia. Isabella showed off her confidence in effortless resort wear and beachwear, sharing multiple pictures with her sister. In all of the pictures, one thing is common: her glowing health. Sharing her Mallorca snaps, Isabella captioned the post, “On the move.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Strahan (@isabellastrahan) Expand Post

AD

Meanwhile, as Sophia’s post suggests, it was not all about relaxing on the Mallorca beaches. The twins also went to Ibiza for some party time maybe. But there’s nothing better to see the feed with Isabella enjoying. Especially for her followers who have followed her journey since her first diagnosis, and even before that.

But even before the fans jumped into the comments, Isabella’s biggest cheerleader beat them to it, her mom, Jean Strahan. With a warm, “Hello my beautiful daughter,” she set the tone under Isabella’s latest post, glowing with sun on the Mallorca beach.

Sophia, Isabella’s twin sister, chimed in with a simple “Cute,” keeping it short but sweet. Jean doubled down on sisterly love, dropping another comment under Sophia’s beachside post: “Hello my gorgeous girl…looking so pretty.” When your mom’s writing like it’s Mother’s Day every day, you know the vibes are real. But the internet didn’t sit quiet for long.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are happy to see Isabella in her element

Fans quickly lit up the comments section, recognizing Isabella’s comeback not just from cancer but into a version of herself that radiates calm and confidence. One wrote, “Her hair is growing back so fast beautiful.”

And they’re right. Just months ago, Isabella was posting goodbye vlogs from a hospital bed. Now, she’s glowing in the Mediterranean sun with windswept curls and a smile that says: watch me now. Another fan couldn’t help but toss some love for Isabella’s presence—and maybe hint at her modeling future. “Very happy for your recovery. If you are not modeling you should be! Stunning!”

The timing couldn’t be better. Because yeah, she actually is modeling now—Isabella just became the face of Kenneth Cole’s Spring 2025 “Purposeful Voices” campaign. And the brand gave her the creative reins to style her own looks. She didn’t just show up to wear clothes; she showed up to choose them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jean’s love, Sophia’s support, and a fandom that isn’t just watching from afar but rooting from the sidelines—all of it feeds into this moment Isabella’s living. Her story isn’t just inspiring. It’s unfolding right in front of us, in real time, and the people closest to her—and the ones who’ve never even met her—can’t help but celebrate that.

Because this isn’t just about beating the odds. It’s about doing it in your own style, with your own voice. And as Isabella walks forward—college, campaigns, and all—there’s a collective chorus that’s just glad to see her shining again.