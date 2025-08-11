Congratulations Pour In for NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw on Saturday

The legend Terry Bradshaw keeps surprising people even in his seventies. Most fans know him as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who won four Super Bowls during his incredible 14-year career. Others recognize his voice from decades of NFL broadcasting work. But Bradshaw’s talents run way deeper than football and television. The former Louisiana Tech star recorded six country and gospel albums that showcased his musical abilities. His singing career proved he could dominate more than just fourth-quarter comebacks. Now the Hall of Famer has unveiled another unexpected skill that’s got everyone talking. This latest revelation comes straight from his own home, where cameras caught him working magic in a completely different arena.

Terry Bradshaw just revealed his most personal project yet—and it’s got nothing to do with touchdowns or TV broadcasts. The NFL legend dropped major news Friday on Instagram, announcing something fans never saw coming from the four-time Super Bowl champion. “It’s here—and we’re in awe. The Bradshaw Family Cookbook is finally real, and it’s even better than we imagined,” Bradshaw posted to his followers. “This book is more than just recipes—it’s a collection of our family memories, favorite dishes, and the love we share around the table. We couldn’t be prouder to share it with you.” His excitement was obvious as he unveiled this deeply personal venture to millions of fans.

The cookbook releases Tuesday, September 16, through Flatiron Books, co-authored with James Beard Award–winning writer James O. Fraioli. Pre-orders are live, and Bradshaw’s fanbase has responded strongly. The project features recipes and stories from his entire family—wife Tammy Bradshaw, daughters Rachel Bradshaw and Lacey Hester, and son-in-law, award-winning chef Noah Hester. The inspiration dates back to Terry’s grandmother, “Hoodie Baby,” whose kitchen was the family’s gathering place. “Food and family go hand in hand for us Bradshaws,” Terry said in the announcement. “We’re loud, we joke around, and we know how to eat. This cookbook is about sharing those moments—the stories, the laughs, and the flavors that make our kitchen the heart of our home.”

The recipes reflect pure Southern comfort, from spicy pork canoes with cilantro sour cream to hearty Italian sausage dishes. Tammy contributes Missouri favorites like fried green tomatoes and buttermilk pecan pie, while Rachel adds quick meals such as her ooey-gooey apple monkey bread. The cookbook offers fans a genuine taste of Bradshaw’s family life.

Terry Bradshaw and fans celebrate cookbook launch with overwhelming response

Friday’s Instagram post from Terry Bradshaw sent his followers into a cooking frenzy. The NFL legend shared family photos celebrating his upcoming cookbook, and fans immediately started adding it to their shopping carts. Comments poured in with excitement about getting their hands on the Bradshaw family’s secret recipes.

One excited follower captured the mood perfectly: “I’m getting your cookbook ❣️ But would love to see your family show come back to television! Miss you guys !!” The response showed how much people miss seeing the Bradshaw clan together on screen. Fans couldn’t contain their shopping enthusiasm either, with quick comments like “add to cart!! 🫶🏻” flooding the post.

Terry Bradshaw, his wife Tammy (L) and daughters Erin and Rachel (far right) attend the world premiere of Father Figures at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017.

The cookbook truly represents a family affair with contributions from everyone in the Bradshaw household. Terry and wife Tammy bring their Southern roots and bold flavors to the collection. Daughters Rachel Bradshaw and Lacey Hester add their own specialties. At the same time, son-in-law Noah Hester brings serious culinary credentials as the “Chef of the Year” winner from CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards.

Rachel, the award-winning singer living near Dallas with husband Chase and baby Cason, focuses on quick family meals perfect for busy parents. Her signature ooey-gooey apple monkey bread and toasted ham and Swiss sliders reflect her practical approach to feeding loved ones.

One nostalgic fan brought up Terry’s previous food venture. “We miss bradshaw burger,” he commented, referencing his successful Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy burgers that launched in 2021. Those award-winning Angus beef patties hit over 5,000 retail locations during National Burger Month 2022. Another fan showed pure excitement about the pre-order availability. “I’ve ordered mine and cannot wait to get it.”

The cookbook costs $34.99 and will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and other major retailers nationwide.