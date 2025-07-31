Congratulations Pour In For NFL Legend Troy Aikman

From Super Bowl Champion to just being a dad. Troy Aikman has never shied away from his parenting duties. As a matter of fact, he loves spending time with his two daughters. But a parent’s emotional barriers drop when you see them grow up. At a conversation at the Bush Center two years ago, Aikman got emotional after watching a slideshow of Jordan and Ally’s pictures as they grew older. “They make being a father easy,” he said.

It just feels like yesterday when Jordan found her home at Washington and Lee University, but now Troy is celebrating Ally’s 23rd birthday. Feel old yet? To put it in perspective, when she was born, Dave Campo was the HC for the Cowboys.

Troy took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, “Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl. An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you Ally❤️” Remarkably, Troy has never forgotten the annual post of birthday celebration for his two kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troy (@troyaikman) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ally, who recently graduated from SMU in May, has started work as a business analyst at Andrews Distributing, where she interned last summer. The usual sight there is that children of parents with household names are shadowed by their parents’ legacy. Kudos to Ally, she has managed to carve out her own identity. And Troy couldn’t be prouder. “At the end of the day, our legacies are told by our kids,” he said.

As for Troy’s legacy? Well, that’s for one to decide. After his retirement in 2000, Troy wasn’t tempted by a life outside of the camera. He joined FOX Sports as a color commentator the very next year. After over 20 years in broadcasting, he’s become a well-known personality with a massive influence. He now sits at the top, as one of the main voices in MNF. However, Dan Orlovsky, who recently signed an extension with ESPN, is gunning for Aikman’s seat.

During a recent appearance on the Awful Announcing podcast, he made it clear he wasn’t happy with his current position. “Point blank, very clearly, it’s not different than Greg’s answer either. I want to call the most important game or one of the most important games weekly in football,” he stated. And his confidence is justified. After all, he is an Emmy-nominated personality and one of the NFL’s lead analysts. But his recent aspiration might be his biggest challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Troy Aikman has the people’s support

Facing pressure from below, Troy Aikman is undeterred. The post on Instagram is proof of that. While Orlovsky is fighting to stand on the same stage as Aikman, the Cowboys legend chose to focus on family instead. One fan said, “Happy birthday to your daughter! Children are a blessing,” and Aikman couldn’t agree more as he gets his priorities straight. It’s about being there for your daughter first.

And they make such a great father-daughter duo. Another fan wrote, “Sweetest prettiest combo of all time.” Troy, who loves spending time with his daughter, was there for her throughout her life. No broadcasting or career could mean anything more than spending time with Ally and Jordan. Another fan said it perfectly, “Children are a heritage from the Lord❤.” A sign of prosperity and continuation of legacies. A child is a blessing for any parent and watching them grow is a joy that none can describe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, in her 23rd year, Troy and Ally deserve all the felicities from fans. With Ashley moving on in her life to pursue her aspirations, she really has shown her capability, “She’s the best of the best❤ Happy birthday to Al!” another comment read. This birthday will be one to remember. “Beautiful Ally! I love this young lady! Happy 23 Ally!🩷🎉😘.”

Although the fans’ support and felicities have been encouraging to hear. Ultimately, Ally wrote down a comment herself, addressed to her father, that can bring tears to a grown man like Aikman. “I love you so much dad❤” Something every father dreams of hearing, and when you do, you remember the efforts you’ve put in through the years, and you’re glad you did.