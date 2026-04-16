Congratulations Pour In For Roger Staubach as US Naval Academy Pays Tribute to Cowboys Legend

Essentials Inside The Story Roger Staubach graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1965

Staubach officially joined the Dallas Cowboys in July 1969

Roger Staubach won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1972 and 1978

Two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP, one NFL Man of the Year, and six Pro Bowls – that is how glorious legendary quarterback Roger Staubach’s career was. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of the most respected individuals in the football world. But football is not the only thing that defines his career. Even before he wore the Cowboys jersey, he was a soldier who graduated from the Naval Academy. Now, years later, the Naval Academy paid tribute to him as he attended the America 250 concert, with the fans congratulating the two-time Super Bowl winner.

“Grateful for the incredible evening at the America 250 concert, where The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The United States Naval Academy Glee Clubs, and The United States Naval Academy Pipes and Drums Corps came together to honor my dad, Roger Staubach,” posted Roger’s daughter, Michelle Grimes, on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Staubach Grimes (@michellesgrimes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Michelle’s post captured the spirit of the evening, showing her posing with her parents and Dallas philanthropist Margot Perot, as well as with members of the Glee Club. All club members were dressed in black, with Grimes in a white shirt and black skirt, and Staubach in a blue blazer and trousers.

With America’s 250th anniversary coming up, Staubach attended the ‘America 250 concert,’ which took place between 10 and 12 April, with his family. The United States Naval Academy conducted the grand event with the famous Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing in front of the former quarterback. The Naval Academy Glee Clubs and Pipes and Drums Corps honored Staubach.

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Staubach attended the Naval Academy in 1961 and graduated in 1964. He played for the Navy Midshipmen football team. At the concert, the Midshipmen were also in attendance, not only paying tribute to “Roger the Dodger,” but also sharing their stories.

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“A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, especially Mrs. Margot Perot, for making this event truly magical,” wrote Grimes. ❤️ And a huge thank you to all the Midshipmen in attendance last night. Thank you for sharing your stories with me and your dedication and service to our Country. Until we meet again….”

Staubach is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play for the Midshipmen. With a 9-1 record in 1962, he earned them a national rank of 2. The following year, he won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Memorial Award. Watching all the Midshipmen in attendance was pretty nostalgic for him, too. As a celebrated quarterback, it’s no surprise that the event was arranged with such fanfare to honor him.

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In 1964, the Cowboys drafted him in the 10th round as a “future” pick, since they knew of his Navy commitment. He served in the Navy for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam. Staubach began his NFL career at 27, joining the team in 1969.

Imago US PRESSWIRE Sports-Historical Dec 25, 1971 Bloomington, MN, USA FILE PHOTO Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach 12 during the 1971 NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Vikings 20-12. Bloomington Minnesota UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMalcolmxEmmons-USAxTODAYxSportsx 5361702

For the first couple of years, he was the backup behind quarterback Craig Morton and took over former head coach Tom Landry’s offense in 1971. From 1971 to 1979, he took the Cowboys to four Super Bowls, winning two while losing two to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he is credited with four Super Bowl appearances, the Cowboys made it to five Super Bowls during his time.

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But since he was not the starter in 1970, fans don’t associate that year with him. Regardless, he is only one of two starting quarterbacks in Dallas to win two or more Super Bowls. So, when his daughter, Michelle Grimes’ post went live, congratulations poured in from all sides for Roger Staubach.

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Fans pour their hearts out for Roger Staubach

The Staubach family will remember April 12 forever in their hearts. Roger Staubach and his wife, Marianne, along with their children, had the time of their lives at the United States Naval Academy celebration. Not only did they get to be a part of an amazing event, but they also heard amazing stories and experienced how much fans love and respect Roger Staubach. Surprisingly, after Grimes posted the image carousel, several fans commented, extending love from the other side of the screen.

“Love this so much! What a special and well deserved tribute! 🇺🇸💙” commented a fan. Everyone was quite happy to see the former Heisman Trophy winner receiving the honor. In addition to being a quarterback, he was also a Navy officer.

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“How wonderful for you, your dad, mom, entire family, and thank you, Roger Staubach, for your service, Sir,” another fan commented, thanking not just Roger Staubach but also highlighting how incredible the honor was for his family as well.

Not just that, but many fans also highlighted the significance of the event, noting how special it was for the entire Staubach family, especially Roger Staubach, with comments like “So special!” and “That’s incredible!”

Although there were no medals at the America 250 concert, it is still a notable achievement in his career. This is something not every NFL quarterback can claim to have experienced.