Congratulations Pour In for Saints Legend Drew Brees After Jersey Retirement Announcement

Drew Brees, who joined ESPN’s First Take as a broadcaster after retiring in 2020. Returned to his roots at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. He started his career at Westlake, where he was a standout player from 1993 to 1996. Before being selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue University.

Todd Durkin posted on Instagram, “Congratulations to @drewbrees for getting his jersey retired tonite in Austin, TX, as his High School alma mater Austin Westlake takes on Lake Travis. Huge kudos as a big part of his Roots and story stemmed from Austin!! And he STILL wanted to get his workout in today in San Diego before heading to TX. Had to finish with some extra.”

Brees’ No. 15 jersey was retired by the school in a ceremony before the legendary “Battle of the Lakes” rivalry game against Lake Travis High School. Westlake won its first state championship in 1996 under the leadership of the Chaps’ offensive leader from 1993 to 1996. In Westlake football history, Brees was the first player to be decorated with the jersey-retirement honor.

“One of my greatest achievements is winning a state championship right here at Westlake with the group of guys that I had a chance to do it with. Playing for a program like this not only creates incredible teams, but incredible young men and student-athletes. And to be a part of that I just took great pride in it,” Brees said.

Brees led undefeated Westlake to the 5A Division II state championship in 1996 as a senior, passing for 3,529 yards, the most in Class 5A by more than 1,000 yards, earning him a spot on the first team all-state. As a junior, he completed 66 percent and threw for 1,966 yards until his season was cut short by a knee injury. After joining Purdue, he rewrote the school and Big Ten record books after winning 28 of his 29 high school starts (including one tie).

Westlake created a mural of No. 15 on the stadium wall during the celebration. At the ceremony, younger fans swarmed to see Brees and extend their congratulations. Social media was flooded with congrats in honor of the alum’s legacy.

For Brees, the celebration was a full circle moment. The story started with a young high school quarterback who went on to achieve collegiate and professional success before coming home to be celebrated.

Social-Media buzz as Drew Brees marks a legacy that still inspires

Following the retirement of Drew Brees’ No. 15 jersey by Westlake High. Social media responded with tributes that reflected his incredible journey. Supporters said, “LEGEND” encapsulated a two-decade career characterized by accuracy and persistence. 80,358 yards of passing, 571 touchdowns, and 243 interceptions through his career. Brees, a quarterback who changed the way effectiveness and leadership coexist on the field, is still regarded as one of the greatest leaders in NFL history.

Another fan wrote, “Always finding an edge. Congrats DB!!” a nod to his relentless pursuit of improvement. Brees established his reputation on preparation through precision drills and evaluations of footage. Setting a record for straight games five times topping the league in completion percentage with an average of 70%

Amid the accolades came a simple “Congratulations!!”, joined by “Quality human too,” reminding everyone that his influence extended beyond football. His post-Katrina leadership through his physical involvement in rebuilding efforts, financial support via the Brees Dream Foundation in New Orleans. And continued charity work defined a reputation built on empathy as much as excellence.

One fan’s line captured it best, “Legend moves don’t stop for anything! Respect the hustle, honor the roots, and still crush the workout.” There was more to Brees’s return to Westlake than a simple ceremony. It symbolized Brees’ transformation from a resolute underdog to a quarterback who set records as a respected leader.