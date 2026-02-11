Congratulations Pour In From Pat Ricard as Lamar Jackson’s Ex-Teammate Announces Retirement at 29

Essentials Inside The Story Former Ravens receiver quietly closes the chapter on an up-and-down NFL journey

A longtime Lamar Jackson teammate signals a career shift after two silent seasons

Memorable Bengals touchdown and locker-room bonds define his Baltimore legacy

Just five years after being drafted as a promising target for the franchise quarterback, receiver Miles Boykin is calling it a career at 29, prompting an outpouring of support from former teammates. Having spent most of it alongside Lamar Jackson, #80 is embarking on a new journey. The Notre Dame star, Miles Boykin, has decided to hang up his cleats at the age of 29.

“I’m beyond grateful for the sport of football! Thanks to my coaches, teammates, and fans for their support. My family and friends, I appreciate your constant encouragement,” Boykin penned on Instagram, sharing pictures from his time at college and in the league. “This sport has taught me so many lessons, and I don’t know where I would be without it! I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and can’t wait to see where it takes me!”

Before Miles Boykin arrived in Baltimore, he had a breakout year with the Fighting Irish. He racked up 59 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team in all those categories in his final year at college. Then came the NFL draft.

Unfortunately, his playing time had trickled down to nothing over the last two years. The receiver last took the field all the way back in 2023 for the Steelers.

He was scooped up by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 Draft. The then-rookie wide receiver broke into the league with 13 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. His size and athleticism made him a promising red-zone threat right from the start.

That year, Lamar Jackson posted a completion percentage of over 66%, the third highest in his career so far, and took home the AP MVP award.

Boykin continued that spark in his sophomore season, racking up 19 receptions for 266 yards and four touchdowns. One of his highlight moments came from the 2020 season, showcasing his connection with Jackson.

The Ravens were up against the Bengals in the final game of the regular season. In the late first quarter, Lamar Jackson threw the ball from the Cincinnati 43-yard line to just five yards away from the end zone, and Boykin effortlessly caught it while running into the end zone. Ultimately, Baltimore crushed Cincinnati in a 38-3 win. That play was a testament to Boykin’s reliability in big spots.

Boykin saw the raw talent in Jackson early on, something fans rave about now but was questioned during his first few years.

“I remember when I got drafted there and I had people hitting on my phone talking about, ‘oh, like Lamar can’t do this, Lamar can’t do that.’ We got out there to practice the first day and I said, is this the same dude we talking about right here? Because this is crazy,” Boykin said before the 2020 season.

However, Boykin has decided to start a new journey, armed with the lessons he learned along the way. Players he shared the turf with, like Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, came forward to show their appreciation for Boykin.

Lamar Jackson’s locker room gives a heartfelt tribute to Miles Boykin

In his third and final year with the Ravens, Boykin was placed on injured reserve and waived later. He then signed with the Steelers for two years, but his time with the Ravens is what he is most remembered for, something the wishes pouring in show clearly.

“Congrats miles!” Patrick Ricard commented on his retirement post.

A former Ravens player and current special teams coach also chimed in with his message.

“Much Love Bro!! Helluva career! CONGRATULATIONS,” Anthony Levine Sr. wrote.

Boykin used to line up near the end zone as a wide receiver, but over time, his role in the offense was reduced. He started taking on more duties on special teams, which unfortunately led to fewer opportunities on offense and a gradual decline in his league prominence.

“Congrats 💪🏽” commented Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

It was clear that the players saw the amount of impact he made during his peak time.

“My guy! Congrats bro!” added Alohi Gilman, a safety who was traded to the Ravens this season.

Another player from his time with the Ravens wished Boykin the best.

“Congrats big dawg 🤝🏽” wrote wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

From a kid pleading for a chance on the field to a pro calling it quits relatively early at 29, Miles Boykin’s path reminds many how football shapes lives in unexpected ways. The wave of support from former teammates proves that while Boykin’s NFL career was brief, his impact as a teammate resonated strongly within the locker room.