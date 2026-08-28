Congratulations Pour In From Terrell Owens as Michael Strahan Welcomes New Family Member

Terrell Owens and Michael Strahan were once rivals on the gridiron. An NFL career stretched out for 15 years for each as WR and defensive end; the two faced off against each other around 10 times. However, post their NFL career, Owens and Strahan built a camaraderie that brings joy in their hearts watching the developments in each other’s lives.

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Most recently, according to reports from TMZ on August 27, 2026, Michael Strahan welcomed his fifth child (a baby girl) earlier this year with his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, news that was seemingly kept as a secret. But as the update broke, Terrell Owens was among the first to publicly congratulate the New York Giants legend.

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“Congratulations,” Owens wrote under People’s Instagram post about Strahan’s fifth child.

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Michael Strahan is already a father of four children from his last two relationships.

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He welcomed his firstborn, Tanita, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, on November 10, 1991. Tanita reportedly works as a visual artist and illustrator. In 2024, she gave birth to a son named Onyx, making Strahan a grandfather.

Tanita’s sibling, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., was born three years later on September 12, 1994, and graduated from Texas Southern University (his father’s alma mater). But two years later, in 1996, Strahan and Hutchins divorced and co-parented their children.

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Then in 1999, Michael Strahan married his second wife, Jean Muggli, who gave birth to twins, Isabella and Sophia, on October 28, 2004. Isabella battled a rare and cancerous brain tumor diagnosed in late 2023.

In 2024, she was declared cancer-free. Yet, the phase that Isabella went through to tackle the disease still haunts Strahan.

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“I learned that in life sometimes you gotta let go,” Strahan said on Baby, This is Keke Palmer. “You gotta pray, you gotta depend on prayers, you got to trust the doctors or whoever can handle a situation because that’s one of the things completely out of your hands. And the worst part was feeling helpless. I can’t fix this, and it was devastating, very devastating and very scary because you don’t know the outcome, if it’s going to be positive or not.”

And now, a little baby girl has joined Michael Strahan’s family from Kayla Quick, who has been the former NFL defensive end’s partner since 2015.

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“My kids give me strength,” Strahan said about being a father to his children in 2016. “I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

Quite a joyous time for Michael Strahan and Terrell Owens was quick to express his happiness. After all, Owens is signed as a high-profile client with SMAC Entertainment, the premier talent management agency co-founded by Michael Strahan, which has helped the former NFL wide receiver to monetize his personal brand in his post-playing career.

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Take Owens’ new venture, the Get To The Point podcast, as an example, which is under SMAC’s production umbrella. So, Owens, who is also a father of five children (three daughters and two sons), didn’t shy away from reacting to Strahan’s good news.