Congratulations Pour In From Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF as Chiefs Legend Makes Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce’s ex acknowledges personal update tied to a Chiefs legend.

Chiefs legend’s announcement draws immediate reaction from Kelce’s former partner.

Kayla Nicole’s reaction stands out amid widespread fan congratulations.

Travis Kelce has been a heartthrob ever since he rose to stardom in the NFL. His charm and talent on the field have won over many. But amidst his public romantic relationships, the one with Kayla Nicole took center stage the most. Her deep connection with Kelce opened doors to the broader Kansas City Chiefs family.

So when another Chiefs legend, Mitchell Schwartz, shared big news, Kayla reacted right away by liking the post. Mitchell and his wife, Brooke Lynn Schwartz, shared a joyful update in a collab post about the Schwartz family growing from three to four with a new member on the way.

“Scottie’s little sister will be joining us in June 🎀 Our girls share the same exact due date 🎂,” Brooke captioned the heartwarming post.

The post featured adorable images of Brooke, Mitch, and their firstborn, Scottie Blake Schwartz, all dressed in white outfits. Big sister Scottie held the sonogram in her tiny hands, laughing with pure excitement. Adding to the celebration, the new baby is due in June 2026, sharing the same exact month as Scottie’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Lynn (@brooke.lynn.19)

The Schwartz couple tied the knot back in 2018. Brooke once revealed how they met, sharing that they “were set up on a blind date during his [Mitchell Schwartz’] time with the Cleveland Browns.” That chance setup blossomed into a strong marriage and now a growing family.

After almost eight years together, the couple is adding another precious member. And fans can’t seem to get enough of all this wholesome joy coming from their announcement.

Fans shower Brooke and Mitchell Schwartz with congratulations

As Brooke shared the baby news online, fans immediately poured in their love through the comments section.

Kayla Nicole’s reaction, alongside the post’s 9K likes and 648 comments, helped turn a private family update into a public outpouring of congratulations.

“Congrats sweet momma!! What a good Xmas gift!” one fan wrote. “Exactly same due date! Wow how special is that,” another commented.

Brooke even replied to the excitement, saying, “I know!!! So crazy.” “Congratulations! Beautiful growing family!” said another netizen.

The Schwartz household will now feature a majority of girl power as the couple welcomes their second baby girl. Fans absolutely love this sweet shift in the family dynamic.

“Awwwww, Congratulations!!!! House full of girlies for Mitch!” However, one fan pointed out how Brooke hasn’t been very active these days.

“Is this why you have been MIA? Congratulations!!!” Brooke replied to that comment with honesty, explaining she hasn’t left the “house for months” and is dealing with a lot of nausea in her second trimester.