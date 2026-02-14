Congratulations Pour In From Zack Baun & Co. as Ex-Eagles LB Announces Retirement at 28

Essentials Inside The Story Medical reality ends former Eagles LB’s NFL journey after six gritty years.

Heartfelt retirement post triggers massive wave of respect from league peers.

Special teams standout finds closure following years of grueling injury setbacks.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, a star at Temple Owls, has decided to call it quits at just 28 years old. Tributes quickly flooded in from Zack Baun and the wider NFL community as Shaun Bradley made his retirement official.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dear Football, I dont even know where to start… Thank you for giving me everything I could ever imagine and more,” Shaun Bradley poured out his emotions in a heartfelt Instagram post. “They say, when one chapter closes. Another opens. And man, I’m so excited to see What’s Next. I love You all who have been there! I Got your back forever! And it’s Always GO BIRDS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley joined the league after the Eagles selected him in the sixth round, 196th overall, of the 2020 draft. He arrived as a standout from Temple, where he racked up 256 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles over his college career.

Football had always been Bradley’s dream, sparked when he was just six years old. Yet he admitted he “never imagined” he’d truly live it out. The determined linebacker fought his way into the league, proving his grit every step.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Made it out the mudd…No one gave me anything. I earned and took EVERYTHING. and you [Football] changed my life, and my family’s life forever,” Bradley reflected in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With the Eagles, Shaun Bradley started only one game across 45 appearances in three seasons. He shone brightest on special teams, posting grades of 68% in 2020, 71% in 2021, and a strong 80% in 2022. But injuries changed everything.

“I had a neck surgery in 2022, Achilles surgery in 2023. Through all of that, I Still Loved You [Football]. Unfortunately, in September 2025, I was told my neck injury was getting worse, and I was playing with borrowed time, so I decided to shut it down,” he shared in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun Bradley (Sdot) (@sdot_bradley) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Injuries struck Bradley at the worst possible moments throughout his career. During his 2020 rookie season, a neck issue against the Cowboys landed him on injured reserve in the final game of the season. In 2022, a wrist injury sidelined him, forcing him to miss the Super Bowl LVII appearance, where they fell to the Chiefs.

The final blow came in the 2023 preseason opener against the Ravens. He tore his Achilles tendon after starting all practice games, ending his year before it began. Since then, no team could get him back on the field. The Texans signed him to their practice squad in 2024 but released him in November. The Chiefs added him last January, only to cut him in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Bradley, retirement wasn’t easy. He felt he “still had so much more to give,” and the decision even brought on battles with depression. But one thing finally gave him “peace and closure.”

It was the deep relationships and bonds he built over the years. That shone through clearly in his retirement post, as fellow players like Eagles linebacker Zack Baun and fans rallied to send their best wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL stars and teammates shower Shaun Bradley with tributes

As Shaun Bradley shared his retirement news, Zack Baun wasted no time chiming in.

“Congrats bro!!” Baun posted in the comments section of Bradley’s Instagram announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Phillips, linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, jumped in too with a simple “🔥🔥.”

Bradley used his post to thank Eagles ownership, Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie. He wrote, “I am Forever grateful to you two, you gave me the dream of a lifetime.” He extended similar gratitude to every player and coach he crossed paths with. A respect they returned warmly.

“Congrats, family!” commented Caleb Wilson, a tight end who suited up with the Eagles in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Legendary! Glad to share the field with you🤞🏾” added Jordan Magee, linebacker for the Washington Commanders, who teamed up with Bradley during their Temple Owls days.

Looking ahead, Bradley embraces this new chapter off the turf. Fans echoed that excitement, one wishing him smooth sailing into what’s next.

“So proud of you…great things to come 🫶🏻” read a fan’s comment.

The outpouring of love underscores Bradley’s impact, even amid a shortened career. It all circles back to his own closing words: “SDOT OUT✌🏾❤️”