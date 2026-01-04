Contemplating Unretirement, Terrell Owens Announces Health Update After George Kittle Overtakes 49ers Legend’s Legacy

Essentials Inside The Story Owens firmly believes that he can still play in the NFL

Owens has previously expressed interest in helping teams like the Dallas Cowboys during injury stretches

49ers TE George Kittle surpassed Owens for second place on the franchise’s all-time receptions list

Most legends watch their NFL records fall from a couch. But not former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens. While the San Francisco 49ers got dismantled by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, the 52-year-old Hall of Famer hit the gym, pumping iron and posting proof. And suddenly, his social media looked like he had a playoff berth to run wild in.

Terrell Owens took to his Instagram to share a story featuring himself hoisting a barbell at the LJ Performance Training gym in Houston. The caption said it all: “Getting at it!! @jibeperformanctraining.” Follow-up clips also revealed shoulder work with weight discs, the kind of routine that would humble stars half his age.

The timing wasn’t coincidental. That same day, 49ers tight end George Kittle quietly etched his name deeper into the Niners lore, surpassing Owens for second place on the franchise’s all-time receptions list. Kittle now sits at 595 regular-season catches as a Niner; Owens had 592 during his eclectic tenure in the red and gold.

Imago Terrell Owens, Credits: Instagram @terrellowens

But before anyone starts writing Owens’ obituary in the record books, consider the full picture. Across his legendary career with five NFL franchises, Owens accumulated 1,078 receptions. That’s a mountain Kittle would still need years to climb. The tight end also trailed by 564 receiving yards when comparing their 49ers-specific totals.

What makes Owens’ gym stories even more fascinating isn’t just vanity of brand maintenance. This is a man who’s openly flirted with an NFL comeback, and his physique suggests he’s not joking. Even at 52, he looks ripped enough to run routes tomorrow. Whether he’s chasing one more moment of glory or simply refusing to let age define him, Owens is making one thing clear: he’s not done being relevant.

Terrell Owens’ unretirement question lingers

Back in September, Terrell Owens sat down with the NFL on CBS and dropped a bombshell that sent the football world into a frenzy. At the time, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had been sidelined with an ankle injury. When asked about whether Owens would call Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones to unretire him, he didn’t laugh it off or deflect. Instead, he leaned in.

“People will obviously criticize me for saying that I can still play. I know that I can still play,” Owens explained. “Could I play 60, 70 snaps? Probably not. But you put me in a situational football. You’re a player, you’ve been a coach. You know what it’s like to have a veteran player, third down situation, and red zone.”

The pitch was specific, almost tactical. Owens wasn’t fantasizing about being a full-time starter. Instead, he was selling himself as a red zone weapon, a third-down bailout option, the kind of role where savvy hands matter more than blazing speed. Owens made the argument as if he’s genuinely studied the possibility of a comeback.

Could it actually happen? Conventional wisdom says no. Being 52 years old crosses every reasonable boundary in a league where young defenders are just waiting to hunt you down. But Owens isn’t conventional. His social media presence and workout regimen suggest that he’s keeping that door cracked open just in case anyone decides to walk in with a deal. Every barbell curl and Instagram post is a reminder that he’s still hungry for football.