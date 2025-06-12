Controversial Jason Kelce Tattoo Gets 2-Word Response From Wife Kylie Kelce

From Super Bowl speeches in a Mummers costume to losing a $100,000 ring in a pool of chili, Jason Kelce is the heart and humor of Philadelphia football. Fans love him for his antics as Jason continues to give them unforgettable moments alongside his no-nonsense wife, Kylie Kelce.

From their cheeky Tinder beginnings, where Kylie’s bold pickup line sealed the deal, to raising daughters together, they continue to share a hearty bond. Kylie balances Jason’s wild energy with level-headedness, even joking about letting him “move out” when their daughters hit puberty. And now, when Jason Kelce’s fans replicated his wild energy with a controversial tattoo, Kylie’s response took the internet by storm.

The Instagram account of @kelcebrothers posted a snap of the tattoo, as a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan got a full-blown pin-up-style tattoo of Jason Kelce. Unlocking creative liberty in a bold way, the Philly-based artist Joseph Moreira’s tattoo quickly went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And, it featured Jason Kelce in a nearly nude pose. Jason is seen wearing nothing but elbow pads, shin guards, gloves, cleats, and the team mascot Swoop, which is directly placed over his groin, in a humorous manner.

AD

The internet wanted to know one thing: what does Kylie have to say on this? And, she had a classic two-word response. Kylie wrote, “Excuse me??? 😳.” Fans immediately took note of it, as they commented on their take on it. One of them wrote, “Opened the comments WISHING for a Kylie response. The queen never disappoints.”

Another added, “So glad Kylie saw this. Can’t wait to hear her thoughts on Not Gonna Lie.” What really sets it apart is that the tattoo nailed Jason’s look, with his full beard, shaggy top with cropped sides, and even detailed chest and arm hair. Even previously, following Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL, one of the passionate Eagles fans honored him with a tattoo of Kelce’s jersey number “#62” alongside the Eagles logo. Another fan inked him after his unforgettable Super Bowl LII parade speech, dressed in a Mardi Gras outfit and defiantly shouting “F*** ‘em,” which also made it to the tattoo.

So, when Kylie took to the comments section giving her unfiltered response, it satisfied the whims of the fans. In December 2024, she launched her own podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” and now fans want her to dissect the tattoo in its upcoming episode.

The Kelces made their relationship public in 2015, got engaged in 2017, and married in 2018. Since then, they’ve welcomed four daughters, Wyatt (2019), Elliotte (2021), Bennett (2023), and Finnley (2025). With such a long partnership that is meant to go on till eternity, will Kylie ever get a matching tattoo with her husband? Well, she has an interesting perspective to share.

What tattoo will Jason Kelce get?

During her February 12, 2025, appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kylie Kelce revealed if she would ever get a matching tattoo with her husband. The Not Gonna Lie podcast host took to reply, “No, I think that’s a jinx. I have no business doing that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kylie also revealed that neither Jason nor his brother Travis Kelce has tattoos. But, previously, they once discussed the idea of getting the “Kelce crest.” He said, “I would still be open to it. I just don’t have the creative desire to like, wanna get a tattoo.” But Jason also knows what not to get. He humorously remarked that the worst tattoo somebody could get is “like when they get a tattoo of a team winning a championship and then they don’t win the championship.”

Last year, in the New Heights podcast (July 3 episode), he revealed that the only tattoo he has ever seriously considered is a wedding ring tattoo since he often takes his off. He said, “I don’t like having rings on.” Travis quickly teased Jason, saying, “You’re notorious for losing rings, Jason, you don’t have to explain yourself.” As for Kylie’s thoughts on the tattoo idea, Jason shared that she is indifferent. It is the understanding between the couple, despite the hearty banter, which makes them a fan-favorite couple.