“Coward”: WWE Stars Fire One-Word Insults to Tom Brady Ahead of WrestleMania

Tom Brady is used to cheers, but in the world of professional wrestling, he’s hearing nothing but boos following his direct jab at professional wrestling earlier this year. It’s WrestleMania week, which is the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, and some WWE Superstars recently fired shots at the NFL GOAT.

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Sports Illustrated recently asked them to describe the seven-time Super Bowl champion in one word if he didn’t show up at the Las Vegas Raiders‘ home turf, Allegiant Stadium, which is hosting WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

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“Chicken,” said former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and SmackDown star Alba Fyre about Brady.

Meanwhile, current Women’s Tag Team Champion Lash Legend’s answer questioned his bravery, even though Brady had spent over two decades on the gridiron.

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“Coward,” Legend said.

Lash had a hilarious reaction to her current tag-team partner, Nia Jax’s answer.

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“Botox,” Jax said while keeping a straight face.

“Deflategate,” footballer-turned WWE star Trick Williams said, taking a shot at the 48-year-old’s decade-old controversy.

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Deflategate was a notorious football controversy involving the New England Patriots and Brady. The league had suspended Brady for four games in the 2016 season because of this scandal.

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Former NXT Women’s Champion and current RAW star Raquel Rodriguez had a similar reaction to Legend, although she didn’t limit her answer to two words.

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“He is scared,” she said. “He better show his face.”

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Last but not least, SmackDown star Kit Wilson had an interesting reaction, as he intended to answer in two words, not one.

“Not cute,” he said.

For context, the former Buccaneers quarterback had earlier called professional wrestling and WWE “cute,” which led to backlash from WWE stars.

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Tom Brady’s WWE beef intensifies before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

During Super Bowl LX weekend, Brady appeared on an episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast, hosted by prominent influencer and current WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which took place on March 21, 2026, had named the two. So, they were hyping up the event, talking about the elite athleticism required on the gridiron.

However, the former WWE U.S. Champion argued he possessed a similar top-tier athletic ability in the squared circle, which drew an unexpected reaction from the NFL GOAT.

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“It’s cute. I love WWE,” Brady said. “It’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football, this is real competition.”

Brady’s jabs didn’t stop there. During Fanatics Football Week, he made another comment about professional wrestling, calling it cute, scripted, and fake. As expected, the comment prompted reactions from top WWE talents like Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and CM Punk.



It’s unclear whether his remarks in the past couple of months were genuine or scripted to set the stage for an appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend. Given that Paul has a Six-Man Tag Team match on Day 1 of WrestleMania 42, fans cannot exclude the possibility of his interference, especially considering that other NFL stars have appeared at the Show of Shows in the past.

Brady’s former Patriots and Buccaneers teammate, Rob Gronkowski, appeared at WrestleMania 33, helping his real-life friend, Mojo Rawley, win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match. Three years later, the former tight end also hosted WrestleMania 36.

Even Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made special appearances at WrestleMania 40, which took place in the two-time Super Bowl champion’s backyard, Lincoln Financial Field. They helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

Tom Brady partially owns Allegiant Stadium. Given the situation and his past comments about fighting with the WWE, he could show up.