“It Was a Direct Assault”: Michael Irvin Launches Expletive-Filled Rant Against ESPN for Disrespecting Reuben Bain Jr. On Air

On Thursday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Rueben Bain Jr. with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it left some in the football community scratching their heads. Bain was once touted to be a top-10 pick, but he slid out of the group because of his measurables. That aspect of the star defensive end was once again highlighted by ESPN at the most special moment of his life, which didn’t sit right with Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

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In the information bar under his name, ESPN’s broadcast mentioned Bain’s arm length, which had already raised red flags during the pre-draft process. This is something that the network does for all draftees. But in the case of Bain, his shorter-than-normal arm length had become a talking point by this time. Irvin saw this as something unnecessary and even disrespectful to the now-Tampa Bay DE.

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Michael Irvin said in his latest YouTube video, “Are you sh-tting me? What class? You had his arm length on the info bar up under his name. The info bar they give you under the name Rueben Bain, the arm is 30-something, 7/8 length. You don’t even have any correlation to that as an audience.

“You don’t know the need for arm length is 33″ or 34″. Are you joking? Not how many sacks he had, not ‘All-American’, not ‘Led his team to a national title game.’ You f—ers had his arm length on his information bar. I thought it was a direct assault on this man and his family.”

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Rueben Bain Jr. built his reputation as one of college football’s most disruptive pass rushers at Miami, which is also Michael Irvin’s alma mater. In 2025, Bain even had a 9.5 sacks season, which led NFL analysts to project him as a top-10 pick. But then came the NFL Combine.

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. 4 rushes the quarterback during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Bain’s arm length measured 30 7/8 inches, shorter than what NFL teams typically prefer for edge rushers. Almost overnight, Bain’s draft stock took a hit, but should one measurement outweigh everything else on tape? Bain didn’t think so.

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At Miami’s Pro Day, Bain pushed back against the concerns over his short arm and even compared himself to Mike Tyson. Bain reminded NFL teams that his explosiveness and power can far outweigh his physical limitations. But having short arms dominated a lot of chatter around his draft projections. Dominating in college football with short arms is one thing, but it is an entirely new thing to play in the NFL with this measurement.

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According to A to Z Sports’ Ryan Roberts, only 52 DEs have been drafted since 1999 with arms shorter than 32 inches. Five such DEs have gone on to record a season with double-digit sacks. And, none of their arms were shorter than 31.5 inches, which is a concerning reality for Bain Jr.

The New York Jets drafted edge David Bailey at No. 2, whose arms are 33 3/4th inches long. Fifth overall pick Arvell Reese, who plays both linebacker and edge, has 32 1⁄2 inch-long arms. Bain Jr. was the next edge selected, 10 picks later. It was still a safe zone for the DE, as other prospects had far more troubling falls. But it is now up to Bain Jr. to prove everyone wrong.

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Michael Irvin believes Rueben Bain will bring some fire to the NFL

“It’s not about the physical skillset, Oh my god,” Irvin continued in his argument for Bain Jr. “We’re playing a game that requires man-to-man and hand-to-hand combat. So yes, I want you to have the skill, but you’ve got to develop the will. And the will is what makes a difference. …I’m telling y’all, this man has some fire that he’s going to bring in the NFL.”

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Rueben Bain Jr. did a good job at that after he was drafted. While walking to the stage after his name was called, he took his Buccaneers cap from the wall, and walked straight ahead, instead of posing for the customary photo. That showed he was locked in on what mattered at the moment. After the draft, fans also got to hear the kind of attitude Bain Jr. wanted to bring.

“You never know what play could be your last,” the DE said. “I’m always playing like that. I come in with the mindset that I don’t take anything for granted. When I step out on the field, I’m trying to give it my all each and every time.”

Outliers like Rueben Bain Jr. have done it before. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young was also doubted before the draft for being only 5’10 ” in height. Tom Brady himself was timed at 5.28 seconds in the 40-yard during his showing at the 2000 NFL Combine. They will never be included among the league’s disappointments. Rueben Bain Jr. can also turn out to be an anomaly in the league, like these greats.