Jimmy Johnson-Era Cowboys Star Teams Up With Jerome Bettis & More to Raise Cancer Awareness

Essentials Inside The Story Jerome Bettis and others front a league-wide push tied to alarming lung cancer revelations.

NFL Alumni and the CDC align to stress prevention over reaction.

The initiative moves into football-heavy cities where screening gaps persist.

NFL legends are taking on a new challenge, this time off the field. Jimmy Johnson-era Dallas Cowboys star Charles Haley is leading the charge, teaming up with Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and other NFL greats. Together with the CDC and NFL Alumni, they’re raising awareness about lung cancer through the “GEAR UP Against Cancer” campaign, aiming to save lives with prevention and early screening.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Saturday, Haley shared an awareness video on Instagram, speaking directly about the dangers of lung cancer. The former Cowboys and 49ers defender didn’t hold back.

“Did you know that lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States?” Haley asked. “More people die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer.” Early action, he stressed, is critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Haley also highlighted prevention and smart health choices. He said cigarette smoking causes nearly 80 to 90 percent of lung cancer cases in the U.S. Haley urged fans not to start smoking, encouraged smokers to quit, and asked those who have smoked before to talk to their doctors about screening.

Using football language, he reminded fans, “Just like defense wins games, taking the right steps early can protect lives.”

Haley supported his message in the Instagram caption: “This fight is important. Lung cancer takes too many lives, and early detection can save them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He confirmed he is working with NFL Alumni and the CDC to raise awareness and protect families in Dallas, closing with the campaign hashtag #GearUpAgainstCancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Haley (@charleshaleyhof) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On Friday, the official NFL Alumni page shared a reel featuring all the players spreading the same message, including Charles Haley, Jerome Bettis, Antonio Cromartie, Darren Woodson, Jamaal Charles, Charlie Batch, Roman Oben, Rod Woodson, Jayice Pearson, Byron Williams, Shaun O’Hara, Dante Hall, Deron Cherry, Al Smith, and Brad Edwards. The reel shows how these legends are using their voices to reach communities and encourage early detection and prevention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Alumni (@nflalumni) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Haley’s words carry extra weight because of his place in Cowboys history. He was a key part of the Jimmy Johnson era from 1989 to 1993, a golden stretch for the franchise. Under Johnson, the Cowboys built a strong culture and won back-to-back Super Bowls in Super Bowl 27 and Super Bowl 28, helping define Haley’s championship legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL Alumni Association and CDC are leading the campaign to fight lung cancer, the third most common U.S. cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths. In 2023, 131,584 Americans died. The focus is clear: awareness, prevention, and high-risk screenings.

NFL legends lead “Gear Up Against Cancer” across four cities

The campaign has expanded to Dallas, Kansas City, New York/Northern New Jersey, and Pittsburgh. Former NFL stars are serving as ambassadors in each city. Dallas features Charles Haley, Darren Woodson, and Byron Williams. Kansas City includes Jamaal Charles, Deron Cherry, Dante Hall, and Jayice Pearson. New York/Northern New Jersey has Antonio Cromartie, Roman Oben, and Shaun O’Hara. Pittsburgh’s ambassadors are Charlie Batch, Jerome Bettis, and Rod Woodson.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards said, “Far too many people in our country are affected by lung cancer.” He added that the campaign aims to help people understand prevention, quitting smoking, and getting screened. Roman Oben explained the mindset behind the effort: “Taking care of your health is no different; you need a game plan.” Rod Woodson echoed the message, calling screenings simple and life-changing. The campaign also includes listening sessions, media interviews, and public service announcements to reach more people.

In the end, this is about using football voices to spark real change. Haley summed it up best: protect your health like you protect your team. As the NFL legends lead the charge, the hope is that more people will get screened early, quit smoking, and help reduce lung cancer deaths. For these former stars, the fight is far from over.