Jimmy Johnson Sends 4-Word Message to Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin for Actions Against Texas A&M Jersey

Bypranav khatri

Dec 21, 2025 | 3:19 PM EST

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Michael Irwin goes viral for beating a drum.
  • Jimmy Johnson congratulates Michael Irwin.
  • While the Cowboys miss the playoffs, Irwin's college team will be competing for the Cotton Bowl.

It took a drum covered in a rival’s jersey for Cowboys legend Michael Irvin to create his latest viral moment, and his former coach was quick to chime in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the first round of CFP, the former Miami Hurricanes coach and player was seen beating on a Texas A&M jersey-covered drum after the Hurricanes’ 10-3 win. The fans seemed to enjoy the belt-whipping, along with Jimmy Johnson.

Former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson seemed to be in on the parade. Irvin’s video elicited a four-word reaction from Johnson on X.

“Fire them up Michael! Great game!” Johnson posted.

The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy Irvin’s antics, and Irvin seemed elated, cheering on his alma mater. The 59-year-old joined the Hurricanes in 1985. He set program records for career receptions (143), receiving yards (2,423), and touchdown receptions (26). Furthermore, he was an integral part of the Hurricanes team, which won the 1987 national championship.

Hurricanes fans would remember his legendary play when he scored on a 73-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Steve Walsh, which led to the win against Florida State.

Furthermore, Irvin also played under Johnson at the Hurricanes as well as for the Cowboys. The duo won two Super Bowl titles together. Johnson became the Cowboys’ second head coach in the Jerry Jones era in 1989, a season after the Cowboys selected Irvin as the 11th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

article-image

Imago

After their stints at Miami and Dallas, the duo are back cheering on for their alma mater. With the win, the Hurricanes advanced to the quarterfinals. They will be up against the defending national champion, Ohio State, on New Year’s Eve, where we could see Irvin cheering on his former team again.

However, banging on the drum was not Michael Irvin’s only appearance in the playoff game. The 59-year-old showed affection for head coach Mario Cristobal during his post-game interview.

Michael Irvin interrupts Mario Cristobal’s interview

Michael Irvin was thrilled with Miami’s win. However, he made sure to show his affection for head coach Mario Cristobal. In a video posted by SportsCenter, Irvin was seen kissing Cristobal while he spoke with the media:

For now, Irvin will have to be content with his college team competing for the Cotton Bowl, but the Dallas Cowboys failed to make the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year. Their slim chance of making the playoffs was spoiled by the Eagles’ 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, breaking their 21-year curse.

