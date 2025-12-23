Troy Aikman Names One Coach He Would Have Hired as NFL GM Amid Cowboys 30-YO Playoff Drought With Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a title in three decades under the ownership of Jerry Jones. But Super Bowl MVP Troy Aikman might have a solution. After the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Chargers on December 21, he went straight to the rival’s sideline. Aikman believes his pick would have been key in bringing the Cowboys out of their slump.

The three-time Super Bowl winner did not point fingers at quarterback Dak Prescott or Jerry Jones. Instead, he said that he would bring in the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan,

“If I was a GM and could hire anybody, it would be Kyle Shanahan, and I’ve been saying that for a number of years,” Troy Aikman said. “You watch his offense, you watch his defense, there’s an urgency and a purpose to everything that they do. Even in spite of the injuries that they have had, let’s look at the defensive side of the ball and what Robert Saleh has done.”

Aikman was particularly impressed by Shanahan’s team gaining 11 wins this season and cementing a spot in the playoffs, irrespective of their streak of injuries this season. They saw defensive struggles and, at times, barely managed to pull through with their run game. However, both these aspects were also resolved as they got back some of their defenders this week against the Colts and took them out 27-48.

Aikman’s praise was also backed by the numbers as Shanahan’s offense averaged an efficient 26.1 points per game. Mac Jones is recording 2,151 yards, and running back Javonte Williams is rushing for 1,147 yards. Furthermore, they have only lost four games so far in this season.

But the NFL is more than just the stats. While Troy Aikman named Shanahan as his preferred coach, Jerry Jones had other ideas.

Jerry Jones gives his opinion on Brian Schottenheimer

Under Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership this season, the Cowboys have a 6-8-1 record and currently sit second in the NFC East. When you zoom out, the Cowboys remain the only NFC team that has not reached a conference championship game in the past 30 years.

However, upon examining the statistics, they don’t appear as bad. The team is averaging 28.3 points per game this season. Furthermore, Prescott is recording 4,175 yards. Running back Javonte Williams is rushing for 1,147 yards, and wide receivers George Pickens (1,342) and CeeDee Lamb (1,027) both secured over 1,000 receiving yards in their game against the Chargers.

More importantly, Schottenheimer has the support of the owner:

“I like the job Schottenheimer’s done this year,” Jones said. “I think he’s been outstanding. He’s a first-year coach, and he’s covered a lot of ground — not only his duties as head coach, but his duties on the offense and his duties over on the defense as well.”

Despite an underwhelming season, Jones showed confidence in his head coach. The Cowboys will only play for pride. Their final two games will be against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.