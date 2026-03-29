Cowboys Legend Afraid of Being “Misunderstood” Gives Up on Major Career Outside Football

Be it on the field or off the field, Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant has never shied away from sharing his thoughts. But interestingly, that same honesty might be the reason Bryant has stepped away from a post-football media career. Recently, after reacting to the controversy around the podcast episode featuring Cam Newton and Jason Whitlock, Bryant explained why he prefers to stay away from podcasting altogether.

“Most importantly… why I don’t care to do a podcast is that I like to address my issues behind closed doors… no matter the situation… I refuse to lose my integrity by being misunderstood,” Dez Bryant wrote in his recent X post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since retiring from the NFL, Dez Bryant has remained vocal about the issues in the league and some viral conversations on social media. Naturally, many fans have wondered why Bryant never turned that outspoken personality into a full-time podcasting career. Bryant just answered that question by quoting another one of his posts, where he explained in greater detail his concerns about having his own podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like if I do a podcast and folks hear me talk about how I feel about people and certain things that go on in the world… you’ll think I’m heartless. Being misunderstood will do it to you. I’m actually afraid of doing a podcast because I know words can hurt… but they’ll be my truth,” Bryant revealed in another X post.

Where Does Cowboys Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

Another major reason behind his hesitation is the controversy surrounding Cam Newton’s recent podcast episode with Jason Whitlock. The episode quickly went viral after Whitlock launched into a heated rant targeting Stephen A. Smith, which reignited their long-running feud. But not everyone appreciated Newton giving Whitlock a platform for those remarks. Newton’s ESPN colleague, Ryan Clark, recently appeared to criticize Newton indirectly, suggesting that his decision to have Whitlock showed a lack of loyalty toward his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“If someone shows you love, has you on “their” show twice a week… at least,” Clark wrote in an X post. “You don’t bring his known enemy on your show and allow your guest to talk shit about a person. That’s not G at all. Loyalty is at a minimum these days.”

After retiring from the NFL, Clark built a successful broadcasting career with ESPN, appearing regularly on shows like Get Up, NFL Live, and First Take, where Stephen A. Smith often leads the discussions. At the same time, Newton has also carved out a growing media presence since retiring. Before the 2025 NFL season, Newton even signed a multi-year contract with ESPN to become a regular voice on First Take.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when Newton invited Whitlock onto his podcast, despite his history with Smith, it sparked debate about professional boundaries. But despite Newton facing a backlash over his decision, Dez Bryant sided firmly with him on what he did with his own podcast.

Dez Bryant defends Newton amid his public feud with Clark

Over the years, Dez Bryant has certainly seen Ryan Clark and Cam Newton exchange personal jabs, so he might not have been surprised to see tensions flare again between them. This time, however, the Cowboys legend felt compelled to weigh in on the feud between the two colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is exactly why I steer away from a bunch of sh–…the dollar sign and lust for attention will make some folks lose their integrity,” Dez Bryant wrote in another X post. “My energy won’t allow me to be around it, even if I tried to fake it. I respect Cam for living his truth. What Cam is talking about is the sh-t that happens behind closed doors all the time.”

“Folks get in positions and think they’re bigger than they are. Folks get in positions telling other folks not to mess with them because of personal issues. That’s the sh– that happens for real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dez Bryant went as far as suggesting that behind-the-scenes politics often shape how people behave in the media industry. Still, Bryant showed his respect for Newton for living his truth while he clapped back at Clark. After Clark’s public criticism, Newton defended his decision to have Jason Whitlock on his podcast and made it clear that he runs his platform on his own terms.

“So you mean to tell me who I can and can’t have on my platform? I don’t go and say to you who you can have on your platform,” Newton said during the latest episode of his podcast. “One thing that’s not going to happen is a puppet string attached to my back… The reason why I decided to bring Jason Whitlock on 4th & 1 was that he had strong takes that I wanted to talk man-to-man about. What better way to ease all that than through conversation?”

“Don’t micromanage me. Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do. In this world of content, there’s no such thing as loyalty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Stephen A. Smith also took a stance on the situation after the episode aired, as he pointed out that Newton allowed harsh criticism of colleagues to go unchecked on his podcast. Ultimately, what started as a podcast interview has now evolved into a larger debate within NFL media about the line between loyalty and open dialogue.

For Dez Bryant, however, the situation reinforces something he already believed. Watching the backlash surrounding Newton’s podcast only strengthens his view that podcasting isn’t worth the risk.