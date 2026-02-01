Cowboys Legend Charles Haley Takes Big Step in Fight Against Cancer After Teaming Up With Jerome Bettis & More

Essentials Inside The Story Having seen many of his Hall of Fame peers diagnosed at late stages, Charles Haley is leveraging his legacy to fight cancer

Haley candidly admitted to being nervous about testing and aims to humanize the process

In January 2026, Haley joined forces with the CDC, the NFL Alumni Association to raise lung cancer awareness

For a player who built a Hall of Fame career on relentless pursuit, Charles Haley is now tackling his most personal opponent yet. NFL legend and former Dallas Cowboys star Charles Haley took an important step this Sunday with Cancer Check Labs, sharing a message about early cancer detection. While getting tested, Haley reminded fans that protecting your health is as important as preparing for the game.

“As a football player, you know, your destiny is in your hands,” Haley said in the reel video. “When I go down to the Hall of Fame, I keep getting players that are getting diagnosed with cancer, but at the late stage, stage 3, stage 4.”

The five-time Super Bowl ring winner emphasized the importance of early detection, noting that many players only find out about cancer when it’s already advanced.

Haley also admitted he doesn’t enjoy the tests and joked about being nervous. “I’m praying that I don’t have it, but if I do, I hope I catch it early,” he said.

He shared that his goal is to inspire others: even small actions can spark teammates to take advantage of opportunities. His message is clear: early testing can save lives, and by taking action, players and fans can inspire those around them to stay proactive about their health.

Charles Haley’s impact on football is unmatched. The first player to win five Super Bowls, a five-time Pro Bowler, and two-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year, Haley dominated on the field and led teams to victory. Now, his legacy goes beyond football, as he uses his voice to promote early cancer detection and inspire fans to take action.

Charles Haley teams up with Jerome Bettis and NFL greats to raise cancer awareness

Last month, on January 12, 2026, Charles Haley joined NFL legends like Jerome Bettis in the “GEAR UP Against Cancer” campaign, organized with the CDC and NFL Alumni. The initiative focuses on lung cancer awareness, prevention, and early screening, aiming to save lives through education and action.

“Did you know that lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States? More people die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer,” he said in the Instagram reel shared.

Haley used the campaign to deliver a strong message to fans and warned them about the serious risks of lung cancer, noting it is one of the deadliest cancers in the U.S. He stressed that smoking is the leading cause of most cases and urged people to take preventive steps, including quitting smoking and getting early screenings, to protect their health.

The NFL Alumni shared a reel featuring Charles Haley and other legends, including Jerome Bettis, Antonio Cromartie, Darren Woodson, Jamaal Charles, and more. The video shows these stars speaking out to communities, spreading the message about lung cancer, and encouraging fans to take early action through screenings and prevention.

The NFL Alumni Association, in partnership with the CDC, led the campaign to fight lung cancer, the third most common and deadliest cancer in the U.S. In 2023, the disease claimed 131,584 lives. The initiative aims to raise awareness, promote prevention, and encourage high-risk screenings to save lives.

From Super Bowl glory to life-saving advocacy, Charles Haley proves that true champions lead both on and off the field. His work raising awareness and encouraging early cancer detection shows that taking care of your health can be a winning play.