Cowboys Legend Darren Woodson Publicly Blames Jerry Jones, Sends Warning on Christian Parker

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys legend Darren Woodson has offered a blunt critique of the team’s ongoing 30-year Super Bowl drought

Earlier this month, Jerry Jones admitted that his own role and the team's structure played a massive role in the disappointing 2025 campaign

Cowboys' 2025 season was defined by a series of defensive disasters that led to the team surrendering a league-worst 30.1 PPG

As the Dallas Cowboys grapple with another disappointing offseason, franchise legend Darren Woodson is holding nothing back, placing the blame directly on Jerry Jones and issuing a critical warning about the team’s newest defensive hire. Woodson once again laid the blame for the team’s underachievement squarely at the feet of ownership, suggesting the problem is systemic and starts at the very top.

“It always starts from the top up, top down,” Woodson asserted, taking a sharp dig at Jones.

In Woodson’s opinion, the Cowboys’ failures over the past few decades haven’t been due to a total lack of talent. He pointed out that there have been several rosters capable of winning it all.

“There’s been some good teams. Tony Romo had some good teams. That could have went and won the Super Bowl. So he did put some good products out there,” Woodson added. “They just couldn’t get over the hump.”

The weight of the team’s historic championship drought is growing heavier. This January marked the 30th anniversary of the last time the Cowboys played in a Super Bowl. The last time they reached the Championship game was on January 28, 1996, after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

For his part, Jones seems to be feeling the sting of the 30-year dry spell more than ever. After the 2025 collapse, he took some time for self-reflection, admitting that management had played a massive role in the team’s inability to succeed.

“I’ll admit that the Cowboys management has played a big role,” he said earlier this month. “But seriously, I’m very disappointed that the way we’re structured and my role puts us here tonight. I’m tremendously disappointed.”

There were a lot of things that went wrong in 2025, starting with the surprising trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay. It happened just before the season began, and the defensive unit crumbled without him. The players couldn’t grasp DC Matt Eberflus’ scheme, and he refused to adjust his plan even as the losses piled up.

By the end of the year, the Cowboys surrendered a league-worst 30.1 points per game. Opposing offenses routinely set career records against Dallas, as the secondary was prone to giving up huge plays while failing to generate turnovers.

The situation grew so desperate that first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to step away from his offensive duties just to help manage the defensive meetings. There was a brief moment of hope when the team traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but the momentum didn’t last.

Eventually, Schottenheimer was left with no choice but to move Eberflus from the sideline to the coaching box during games. But it was too late to save the season. Just two days after the season ended, Eberflus was fired.

To fix the mess, Dallas has now hired former Eagles assistant Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator. However, the legendary Woodson is already issuing a warning: Parker cannot do this alone.

Darren Woodson issues blunt warning to Cowboys

In Woodson’s opinion, Parker is inheriting a roster that is currently on the “lower end” of the league in terms of talent. He believes the team must avoid interfering and instead provide the young coordinator with the actual pieces needed to succeed.

“They have to get better on the personnel side and allow Parker to do his job,” Woodson warned.

His primary advice for the 2026 roster is to fix the “middle” of the defense. Currently, he views the defensive line, the linebacker corps, and the safety positions as “extremely weak.”

But based on the Cowboys’ offseason activities, they seem to have realized the gravity of the situation. That’s why they are planning to build around Parker, providing him with a strong supporting staff. They are set to conduct interviews with former Ravens DC Zach Orr and Cardinals CB coach Ryan Smith this offseason.