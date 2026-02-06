Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Announces NFL Boycott After 32 Franchises Disrespect Son Shedeur Sanders

Essentials Inside The Story Deion Sanders rules out NFL coaching, citing son-related reasons

Don’t ever expect to see Coach Prime pacing an NFL sideline. The father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has remained one of football’s most influential voices since retiring in 2006. Sanders has been coaching at the college level. When recently asked if he would consider returning to the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys legend was quick to shut down the speculation.

“Not whatsoever. After what transpired with my son last year, ain’t no way in the world,” Sanders said and then took a deep breath before pausing for a moment. “When I stop like that, that doesn’t mean I’m lost for words. I’m a head coach now. You can’t talk like that.”

Deion Sanders’s comments felt less like a choice and more like an NFL boycott after all 32 NFL teams had waited till a lot later in the 2025 draft to consider his son. For a father, this was a clear sign of disrespect.

These comments during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith, Cam Newton, and Ryan Clark as he highlighted his son, Shedeur Sanders’ tumultuous rookie season in the league. The 23-year-old was touted to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft after his stellar numbers playing for the Colorado Buffaloes (Coach Prime’s team) and Jackson State over two seasons.

However, Deion’s son fell to the 154th pick and was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. But the youngster’s problems didn’t stop there, as he had to ride the bench behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and fellow quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the initial part of the season while facing constant scrutiny.

Then, in Week 12, the younger Sanders got the QB1 role and led the Browns to a 3-4 record, as they finished the season 5-12 at the bottom of the AFC North. But throughout this time, the 23-year-old remained a major talking point throughout the league, as fans and the media constantly discussed his every move.

After the regular season, the spotlight didn’t leave Sanders, as he received an unexpected Pro Bowl nod as a replacement. This came despite posting subpar numbers as a rookie and once again brought on a fresh wave of scrutiny. Hence, when asked whether he would come back as a head coach, Prime Time quickly responded with a resounding no.

While this may come as a shocking response for many, Deion Sanders is clear about not coaching in the pros, as he had a similar reaction when a job opportunity to lead his former team arrived ahead of the 2025 season.

When Deion Sanders turned down coaching the Cowboys

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys were looking for a new head coach, and Deion Sanders emerged as one of the top candidates, especially after his successful stint, which included a Super Bowl victory.

However, he turned down the offer, and America’s Team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. Reflecting on this decision during an episode of his We Got Time Today TV show with fellow Cowboys icon Troy Aikman, Prime Time explained his reasoning.

“I couldn’t coach pro ball,” Sanders said. “That’s why I say, I couldn’t coach because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it. As a man and as a football enthusiast, I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”

Deion Sanders’ coaching in the NFL may very well be a distant dream, but his fans still enjoy Coach Prime to the fullest as he continues in the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders’ first blockbuster season at Colorado in 2024 saw the Buffaloes surge to a 9‑4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. But the momentum from that season was lost a year later, as the team’s fortunes flipped dramatically: Colorado stumbled to a 3‑9 finish in 2025, struggling without its stars and facing offensive inconsistency. With Coach Prime’s coaching intentions clear in the NFL, it will be interesting to see how 2026 turns out for him.