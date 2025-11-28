Cowboys Legend Calls Out Terry Bradshaw’s Ball Knowledge as Calls Mount Against FOX Analyst

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys legend calls out Terry Bradshaw’s screen-pass take

Jameson Williams’ TD exposes flaw in Bradshaw’s on-air take

Fans tired of Bradshaw's on-air mistakes?

During the Thanksgiving clash between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Veteran analyst and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw stumbled again. But this time, on a fundamental football concept. This has once again put Bradshaw’s analyst role on the hot seat, with another NFL legend calling him out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“With all due respect, what is Terry Bradshaw talking about when he says he wouldn’t throw a quick screen against an all-out blitz?” Dez Bryant, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver wrote on X, questioning Bradshaw. “Quick screens are money against all-out blitz’s.”

Bryant’s critique pointedly questions how Bradshaw missed such a fundamental insight. And his comment spotlights a key play from that very Lions-Packers game. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams displayed why quick screens can beat an all-out blitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams turned a short screen pass into a 22-yard touchdown, breaking tackles and forcing the Packers’ defense to scramble. Even though Detroit lost 31-24, Williams’ screen was a textbook example of how to exploit aggressive pass rushes.

That said, this isn’t the first recent misstep for Bradshaw. Just a week back, he mispronounced Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name, pronouncing it “Njibgoo”.

The awkward moment was amplified as fellow host Michael Strahan had to step in multiple times, correcting Bradshaw on live TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what I said,” Bradshaw hit back at his co-host. “Something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Additionally, earlier his month, too, Bradshaw made a gaffe that ended up angering fans.

Hours before the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Bradshaw had talked about the concerns surrounding the latter’s Super Bowl run.

“If I’m worried about anything with the Rams, it’s Joshua Karty,” Bradshaw said. “Their field goal kicker. He is not the guy I want kicking a winning field goal for me. He has missed too many.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the catch is Bradshaw had already benched Karty before Bradshaw’s comments.

With the latest goof up coming just days later, no wonder fans have become ticked off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans grow tired of Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw’s position as a Fox NFL Sunday staple, where he’s been a consistent voice for over three decades, hasn’t shielded him from criticism. In fact, his latest on-air mistake, pointed out by Bryant, has only added fuel to the fire.

“Watched the Lions score on a screen play, and the D was blitzing,” a fan reminded in the comments.

The example speaks volumes about Bradshaw’s recurring battle to get the basics right. In 2024, he confidently predicted Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would excel in a cold Lambeau Field. A bold claim quickly proven wrong when stats showed Tua’s struggles in cold weather.

“And he said it was tight man coverage on the Jameo td. It was zone coverage. Time to take papa off the air,” another fan wrote.

This kind of blunder, mixed with his mumbling and inaccuracies, has led many viewers to question whether Bradshaw’s time on the mic should be over.

Fans tweet unfiltered remarks like, “Respectfully get Terry Bradshaw off TV.”

Yet Bradshaw remains steadfast in his decision to continue broadcasting. At 77, he plans to stay on Fox Sports until he turns 80, aiming to retire after the 2029 Super Bowl.

“You know Jimmy’s [Johnson] not with us anymore. He’s retired, and [Rob Gronkowski’s] in his stead. So what that means is with the age difference, we’re saving about 60 years, so this group has all of a sudden gotten younger,” Terry revealed in September. “That gives me another two years.”

It’s worth noting that Bradshaw’s playing credentials are impeccable. As a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who won four Super Bowls, he has deep knowledge of the game, which makes his recent blunders feel all the more jarring.

“A QB saying this is very disturbing. They have too much power to be this wrong,” a fan called out bluntly.

Some dismiss Bradshaw’s mistakes as part of getting older. Others believe the frequent fumbles on-air dampen the credibility he earned as a player and analyst.

“He’s well past his prime,” another fan tweeted.

This quick screen commentary on Thanksgiving may have been the latest spark, but it’s part of a larger pattern that fans are unwilling to overlook any longer.